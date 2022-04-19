Rose Marie Barner, 86, of Stapleton, passed away on April 16, 2022, in Gothenburg. She was born on Aug. 26, 1935, to BD and Blanche (Ward) Hunn in Garden City, South Dakota. Rose graduated from Tryon High School in 1952. She married Dennis E. Barner on May 25, 1952. They lived on several ranches in the Sandhills where Rose stayed home to take care of her family. In 1964, they moved to Stapleton where they worked at the AA Service Station and Rose was the bookkeeper. They purchased the grocery store from John Beckius in Stapleton and continued to operate the store until 2000. Rose was a member of the Stapleton Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder and a Sunday school teacher. Her family was very important to Rose and she will be missed as the matriarch of their family. She enjoyed ceramics, puzzles, playing cards, and crocheting, was known as an excellent seamstress and played the piano. Rose loved to visit with others and was always the last to leave. Rose was well thought of by her caregivers and she was very kind to each of them. She is preceded in death by her parents, BD and Blanche Hunn; her husband, Dennis Barner; brothers, Karl Hunn and Paul Hunn; and sisters, Lois Hunn and Ruth Miller. Surviving Rose are her children, Dervin Barner of Minden, William (Donalee) Barner of Mullen, Lyndel (Tom) Johnson of Stapleton, Anne (Tony) Little of Kearney and James (Kimberly) Barner of Casper, Wyoming; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; her sister, Shirley Miller of Arvada, Colorado; sister-in-law, Betty Hunn of California; and many other family members and friends. A memorial will be established in her name. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Funeral service is at 10 a.m. Friday, April 22, at the Stapleton Presbyterian Church with her nephew, Von Hunn, officiating. Burial will follow at the Loup Valley Cemetery, west of Stapleton. Visitation is from noon to 7 p.m., with family receiving friends 5-7 p.m., Thursday, April 21, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Apr. 19, 2022.