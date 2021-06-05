My heart is broken for you Bobbie, Susan, and Phillip, even as I am buoyed by the thought--no, the conviction--that she is reunited with your dad. One of the things I will always remember about your mom and dad is their laughter. May eternal light shine upon them and may their joy be everlasting. May love and fond memories sustain you and God's great grace and strength be with you all.

Vickie Petkovic Family June 8, 2021