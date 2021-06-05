Rosemary Morrell Rosemary Morrell, 87, passed away on June 4, 2021, in Topeka, Kansas. She was born July 27, 1933, in West Plains, Missouri. Rosemary married Phil Morrell Sr. on Oct. 15, 1952. They enjoyed camping, traveling, square dancing and hiking the Arizona landscape. They made multiple hiking trips into and out of the Grand Canyon. Rosemary is survived by three children, Philip (Susan) Morrell, Susan Morrell and Bobbie Morrell; one grandchild, Aubrey (Robert) Morrell-Challquist; and three great-grandchildren, Ethan, Keaton and Elena Rosenbaum. In lieu of flowers Memorial donations may be made to the Aldersgate Good Samaritan Fund, c/o Aldersgate Village 7220 SW Asbury Dr. Topeka Kansas 66614. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be directed to carpentermemorial.com
. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.