Rosemary Morrell
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
Rosemary Morrell Rosemary Morrell, 87, passed away on June 4, 2021, in Topeka, Kansas. She was born July 27, 1933, in West Plains, Missouri. Rosemary married Phil Morrell Sr. on Oct. 15, 1952. They enjoyed camping, traveling, square dancing and hiking the Arizona landscape. They made multiple hiking trips into and out of the Grand Canyon. Rosemary is survived by three children, Philip (Susan) Morrell, Susan Morrell and Bobbie Morrell; one grandchild, Aubrey (Robert) Morrell-Challquist; and three great-grandchildren, Ethan, Keaton and Elena Rosenbaum. In lieu of flowers Memorial donations may be made to the Aldersgate Good Samaritan Fund, c/o Aldersgate Village 7220 SW Asbury Dr. Topeka Kansas 66614. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be directed to carpentermemorial.com. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Fort McPherson National Cemetery
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart is broken for you Bobbie, Susan, and Phillip, even as I am buoyed by the thought--no, the conviction--that she is reunited with your dad. One of the things I will always remember about your mom and dad is their laughter. May eternal light shine upon them and may their joy be everlasting. May love and fond memories sustain you and God's great grace and strength be with you all.
Vickie Petkovic
Family
June 8, 2021
Rosemary always had a smile for all she met. I enjoyed our greetings when we met in the halls of Aldersgate Village. Her smile will be missed.
Judy R Gatewood
Friend
June 8, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Rosemary's passing. She and Phil attending Valley Christian Church with me. I always looked forward to the coming back from Arizona and telling of their adventures. May God bless you and her family during this time of sorrow!
Wilma Douty
June 7, 2021
