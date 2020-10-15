Rosemary Walters, 96, of Gering, passed away Oct. 4, 2020, at Monument Rehab and Care Center in Scottsbluff. Rosemary was born July 8, 1924, in Grainton to Joseph Welsh and Edith Sintek Welsh. Rosemary graduated from Grainton High School with the class of 1941. She attended beauty school in Hastings. She then returned to Elsie, where she opened Rosemary's Beauty Shop in the old Allen's store. She married Garnet Walters Feb. 21, 1949, in Omaha. The couple lived in the back of the Elsie drug store until December 1949, when they moved into their home where they raised their five children. She continued to operate her beauty shop out of their home while she raised her family. Then she worked as a postal clerk in Grant and continued working there until her retirement. Rosie was member of the Resurrection Catholic Church, Alter Society and American Legion Auxiliary. She was always supportive of her children in their activities. She continued this with watching her grandchildren's activities. Rosie made special trips to visit her children and grandchildren in Alabama and Tennessee. A special trip for her was when she traveled to Rome with her daughter Beth. She loved animals, especially her dogs, cats and "Stevie" the donkey. Rosie had great pleasure in cooking for family and friends, and will always be remembered for her homemade noodles and cinnamon rolls. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and eight siblings. Survivors include her children, Dr. Jay (Dianne) Walters of Enterprise, Alabama, Jan (Lee) Judy of Gering, Beth (Ted) Caldwell of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Carol (Mark) Gutherless of North Platte and Garnet (Jan) Walters of Chicago; grandchildren, Michael (Heather) Walters of Enterprise, Shannon Walters Tanton of Dothan, Alabama, Allison (Brad) Schindler of Roca, Brian (Allison) Judy of Gering, Kyle (Kelsey) Judy of Gering, Chandlee (Florence) Caldwell of Chattanooga, Garney Caldwell of Chattanooga, Hallie (Arnab) Nahdi of Hong Kong, China, Mandy (Ramsey) Copeland of Sutherland, Kelsey Layman of Sutherland, Marcus Gutherless of North Platte and Annie (Ernesto) De La Cruz of Hampton; great-grandchildren, Julia, Charlotte and Rosemary Walters, Sarah Tanton, Carson, Claire and Emma Schindler, Max, Jack and Sam Judy, Quinn and Sloan Judy, Silas Caldwell, Maggie Nahdi, Peyton and Ryker Copeland, Kennedy Layman and Eva, Simon, Felix and Elsa De La Cruz; and numerous nephews, nieces and friends. The family wishes to thank the staff at Monument Rehab & Care for the excellent care they gave Mom. Memorials are suggested to Monument Rehab and Care Center in Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Services will be at noon Monday, Oct. 19, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Mark Seiker officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. The family suggests casual dress. CDC COVID- 19 guidelines will be respected and therefore social distancing and wearing a mask is suggested but not required. The service will also be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020.