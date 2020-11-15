Roy L. Hutchinson, 98, of Gothenburg, passed away Nov. 11, 2020, in Gothenburg. He was born on July 26, 1922, to Richard and Margaret (Jones) Hutchinson in Arthur County. He attended school in Arthur County and McPherson County. Roy married Evelyn Lemmert in 1943 in Ogallala. He worked for area farmers and ranchers until 1944, when he was drafted into the Army. He served in the Philippines and then with occupational forces in Japan. He was discharged in 1946 and returned to Arthur County, where he farmed for Jay Cook and Raymond Goedert. Later he was employed by Meyers Land and Cattle Company and the Jack Kramer ranch. In 1958, Roy and Evelyn moved to Hyannis and purchased the Hyannis Grocery Store. In 1968, Roy went to work for Arthur County road maintenance. He retired in 1989 and resided in Arthur until he married Alice M. Sheffield Soller in 1994 and they moved to North Platte. Roy was a member of the Arthur Baptist Church and the E.J. Yates Legion Post No. 207 in Arthur. He was a life member of the VFW. He volunteered at the Lincoln County Historical Museum and enjoyed square dancing with the Cow Town Swingers and dancing at senior activities. Roy was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evelyn, in 1993; brothers, John, Lee and Marcus; sisters, Irene Clapp, Margaret Gastineau, Mable Lookart and Mona Rowley. Roy is survived by his wife, Alice of Gothenburg; daughter, Emily I. Nelson (John Peterson); stepson, Donald (Beverly) Soller; and several nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be shared at drauckerfh.com
. Graveside services were Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Ogallala Cemetery with the Rev. Chuck Rager of the United Methodist of Ogallala officiating. Draucker Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 15, 2020.