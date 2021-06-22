Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Russell Wayne Moorhous
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
Russell Wayne Moorhous, 74, of Ogallala, formerly of North Platte, passed away June 19, 2021, at Great Plains Health in North Platte. Russ was born on June 14, 1947, in McCook, to Wayne and Mary (Worske) Moorhous. He grew up on a farm in Culbertson and graduated from McCook High School with the class of 1966. Russ married Carolgene Swanson on March 30, 1973, in McCook. While living in McCook, he worked at the McCook Packing Plant as a butcher and at Hehnke's Grocery Store. The couple then moved to North Platte where Russ worked for Old Home Bread before hiring out on the Union Pacific Railroad as a conductor/engineer for 23 years. Russ was a member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. He was a devoted sports fan, especially baseball, softball and football. He was very much a family man, following his boys and his grandchildren was his pride and joy. Everyone knew Russ as being very social. He didn't know a stranger. Russ is preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Mary; and his wife, Carol. Survivors include his two sons, Brad (Janelle) Moorhous of North Platte and Tyler (Stephanie) Moorhous of Ogallala; grandchildren, Faith, Brooke and Brodie; and numerous other family members and friends. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, with the Rev. Robert Deardoff officiating. Burial will be at Floral Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m., with family receiving friends 5-7 p.m., Thursday, June 24, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Jun
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Always enjoyed visiting with Russ and Carol following our boys on the baseball trail. We lost a very good man. Condolences to Brad and Tyler.
James Valdivia
Friend
June 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Brad, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family...may he R.I. P..
Mark Schaeffer
Coworker
June 25, 2021
Russ was a kind person,always enjoyed the laughs and jokes. Rest easy
Brian Kugler
Coworker
June 24, 2021
Russ was a kind and gentle person, loved his family and especially his grand kids. He will be missed.
Matthew Wright
Friend
June 23, 2021
May you RIP Russ !
Robert Trembly
Coworker
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results