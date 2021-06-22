Russell Wayne Moorhous, 74, of Ogallala, formerly of North Platte, passed away June 19, 2021, at Great Plains Health in North Platte. Russ was born on June 14, 1947, in McCook, to Wayne and Mary (Worske) Moorhous. He grew up on a farm in Culbertson and graduated from McCook High School with the class of 1966. Russ married Carolgene Swanson on March 30, 1973, in McCook. While living in McCook, he worked at the McCook Packing Plant as a butcher and at Hehnke's Grocery Store. The couple then moved to North Platte where Russ worked for Old Home Bread before hiring out on the Union Pacific Railroad as a conductor/engineer for 23 years. Russ was a member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. He was a devoted sports fan, especially baseball, softball and football. He was very much a family man, following his boys and his grandchildren was his pride and joy. Everyone knew Russ as being very social. He didn't know a stranger. Russ is preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Mary; and his wife, Carol. Survivors include his two sons, Brad (Janelle) Moorhous of North Platte and Tyler (Stephanie) Moorhous of Ogallala; grandchildren, Faith, Brooke and Brodie; and numerous other family members and friends. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, with the Rev. Robert Deardoff officiating. Burial will be at Floral Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m., with family receiving friends 5-7 p.m., Thursday, June 24, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 22, 2021.