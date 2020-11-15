Ruth Ann Hoffman, 66, of North Platte, died Nov. 11, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 6, 1954, in Tyndall, South Dakota, to Roy and Helen Bower. Ruth grew up in South Dakota and attended a farm school across the road from the family's land. She graduated high school in South Dakota and graduated from St. Mary's College with a bachelor's degree. She worked in nursing homes and as a social worker. Ruth married her first husband, Victor Walter Sr., and moved to Nebraska. To this union three children were born, Sarah, Victor Jr. and Josh. Richard Hoffman was her second husband. Ruth was a member of the Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Club and was an avid gun collector. She loved her grandchildren very much. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her three children, Sarah (Richard Bialek) Walter, Victor Walter Jr. and Joshua (Chelsea) Walter; grandchildren, Trinity Zeigler, Gabrielle Walter, Riken Bialek, Victoria Walter, and Audriella, Jeremiah, Natalina and Jedediah Walter; brother, Ray Bower; niece and nephew, Nicole and Eric; and numerous other family members and friends. Memorials are suggested to Pheasants Forever or Ducks Unlimited. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with the Rev. Josh Brown officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those not able to attend. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 15, 2020.