Ruth Soto
Ruth Soto, 88, of North Platte, passed away on the morning of March 17, 2022. Ruth was born to Clyde and Emma Powers on Nov. 26, 1933, in Richland, Missouri, where she grew up. On May 10, 1951, Ruth was united in marriage to Henry Soto and they made their home in North Platte. This union was blessed with four daughters, Betty, Mary, Marjorie and Judy, and 55 years of marriage. Along with raising her daughters, Ruth worked as a cook and then did housekeeping and was a desk clerk for motels until retiring in 2005. She was an active member of the Church of God and taught Sunday school. Ruth had many hobbies which included art, collecting dolls and teddy bears, and playing Bingo and Rummy. She loved being around friends and enjoyed making coasters and soap to give away. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Linden Court for the great care Ruth received while she was there the past four years. She was reunited in death with her husband, Henry; their daughters, Betty Peterson and Judy Sterns; sons-in-law, Phil Miller Jr. and Ron Johnson; her sisters, Margie Mora and Hollis Miller and her husband, Vance; brothers, Don and Kenneth Powers; and her parents, Clyde and Emma Powers. Survivors include her daughters, Mary Johnson of North Platte and Marjorie (Bob) Kupersmith of Monroe, Wisconsin; sisters, JoAnn Michaels and Randie Powers, both of North Platte; brothers, Leo and Larry Powers, both of North Platte and Tommy Powers of Clearwater, Florida; grandchildren, Terri (Pat) Mackley, Phillip (Holly) Miller, Natasha (Nickus) Welsh, Tabitha (Ryan) Mellenbuger, Natalie (Ryan) Colden, Melissa Sterns, Travis Sterns, Kenny Peterson, Karen Shelton and Steven Peterson; great-grandchildren, Rylee Mellenbuger, Dalton Balboa, McKaylie Balboa, Olivia Colden, Nova Welsh, Kuper Colden, Sean Mackley and Seth (fiancée, Bethany) Mackley; great-great-grandchildren, Ronnie Shelton and Emberly Mackley; and other family members. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 6, at Odean Colonial Chapel. Inurnment will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 25, 2022.
