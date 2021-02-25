Menu
Rynleigh Ann Story
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
Rynleigh Ann Story, infant daughter of Garett and Skye Story, passed away February 22, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. She was born January 16, 2021 and in her short time here, she was a warrior in her fight against meningitis. Surviving Rynleigh are her parents, Garett and Skye Story of Alliance; grandparents, Tracy and David Hoffman of North Platte, Janelle and John Story of Cheyenne, WY; aunts Macey (Ethan) Budke, Taylor (Scot) Simons, Destini Spencer, Anissa Hoffman. She was preceded in death by cousins, Kodie Dutcher and MaKenna Walters; and great grandmother, Judy Ritchie. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Services will be 10:00 A.M., Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Berean Church with Pastor Jon Stone officiating. Visitation will be 9:00 A.M., prior to service, at North Platte Berean Church. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Services will be livestreamed on the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those unable to attend.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Berean Church
NE
Feb
27
Service
10:00a.m.
Berean Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cindy Cunningham
Family
February 24, 2021
