Sammy Dean Simonson, 74, of Mullen, passed away at home on June 3, 2021, in Mullen. Sam was born Feb. 23, 1947, in Alliance, to Stewart O. and Ruby L. (Crain) Simonson. He lived in Mullen most of his life, graduating from Mullen High School in 1965 and attended Kearney State College. He worked on several ranches and in construction before coming back to the family ranch. During that time, he married Valerie (Debus) Simonson. To that union, two children were born: Kristin Marie in 1982 and Shane David in 1988. He spent many years working with his dad before purchasing part of the ranch and cow herd. He then began running that ranch with his wife and kids. Sam enjoyed rodeo his entire life, whether he was roping, watching on television, or sitting in the stands. In later years, he attended NebraskaLand Days Rodeo, Cheyenne Frontier Days, Pendleton Rodeo, the NFR in Las Vegas and the Timed Event Championship in Oklahoma with son Shane. There were also a fair number of junior rodeos with his kids and recently he had started following junior rodeo again with his granddaughter, Kinley. He was extremely proud of her accomplishments, and she always made him smile. Sam loved kids and many $1 bills and candy bars went to his little buddies. He couldn't avoid telling a good story to anyone who would listen. Some of his favorite stories are still repeated at the round table by friends, and the story telling wasn't selective. Everyone was welcome to join in the visiting that followed. He spent many hours in "his" chair at Red's, greeting and entertaining with stories and following the activities of granddaughter Kinley. A memorial in his name has been established to help with youth activities in the area. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com
. Sam was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He is survived by wife, Valerie; daughter, Kristin Marie Simonson-Olson and granddaughter, Kinley, of Ainsworth; son, Shane David of Kearney; brothers, Alan (Linda) Simonson and family of Gordon; George (Gloria) Simonson and family of Elm Creek and Tim (Deanna) Simonson and family of Mullen; sister, Linda (Larry) Jaster and family of Waco, Texas; in-laws, Donald and Madonna Debus and family of Sterling, Colorado; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. MT Wednesday, June 9, at the Hooker County Community Center in Mullen with A.B. Cox officiating. Burial will be at the Cedarview Cemetery in Mullen. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at the Mullen Funeral Home. Govier Brothers Mortuary of Arnold/Broken Bow/Mullen is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 9, 2021.