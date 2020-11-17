Sharon K. Minshull, 78, died Nov. 12, 2020, at Community Memorial Health in Burwell. Sharon was born March 24, 1942, to Arthur and Henrietta Stuckert Minshull in Scottsbluff. Sharon attended school in Mason City. She resided in Ansley and Sutherland for most of her life and enjoyed several years in Florida. Sharon's health brought her back to Nebraska to be with her family. She enjoyed her stay at the Burwell care facility. She was so fond of the nursing staff and they gave her excellent care. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Shelli Moody. Survivors include her daughters, Justine (Mike) Thomsen of North Platte, Jodine (Ken) Slingsby of Westerville and Jacqualine (Tyler) Waite of Hastings; son, Scot (Lisa) Moody of Lathrop, California; 18 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com
. Private family services will be at a later date. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 17, 2020.