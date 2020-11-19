Sharron Lee Foran, 81, of Jefferson City, Missouri, passed away Nov. 14, 2020, at Jefferson City Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born on April 15, 1939, in Omaha, the daughter of Bry and Anna Marie (Evens) Jensen. She was first married in 1957 to Frank Sedlacek and it was to this marriage that her four daughters were born. On April 16, 1983, in Arnold, she married James Lyle "Jim" Foran. Growing up in Nebraska, Sharron graduated from Benson High School in 1955. She went on to earn her LPN in Omaha, where she began her over 40-year professional career in private duty home healthcare. She had a strong relationship and love for the Lord and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church. She started many mornings reading her devotional to give her peace. Sharron enjoyed traveling and long car rides; trips to Texas, Louisiana, Germany, Holland and Austria were among her favorites. She had fond memories of Jim and her family camping throughout the Midwest region. She liked the beauty of the outdoors and sitting on her deck enjoying the birds and deer in her backyard. Sharron was a shopper and found joy in giving to others. Her family will remember her wonderful meals and gatherings, her sense of humor and will miss the cards she was known to send just to lift their spirits. Sharron was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, James Jenson; her sister, Sandra Allen; and her in-laws, Lyle and Vieva Foran. Survivors include her husband, Jim Foran; children, Jeanene (Al) Donnell of Northglenn, Colorado, Denise (Russ) Camper of Challis, Idaho, Lori Sedlacek of Jefferson City, Missouri, Susan (Barry) Parsons of Jefferson City and Jason Foran of North Platte; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to First Baptist Church, 301 E. Capitol Avenue, Jefferson City, Mo. 65101. Friends may mail sympathy cards to the funeral home or leave condolences online to be given to her family. Funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Freeman Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Hannah Coe officiating. Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. at Freeman Mortuary. The family has requested anyone in attendance wear a protective mask. A webcast of the service will begin at 6 p.m. on Sharron's memorial page on Freeman Mortuary's website, freemanmortuary.com
. Graveside services and interment will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Arnold Cemetery in Arnold. Freeman Mortuary, Jefferson City, is in charge of arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2020.