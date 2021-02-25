Sherry Lynn Merritt Sherry Lynn Merritt, 65, of Wellfleet, died Feb. 24, 2021, in North Platte. Service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 1, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Burial to follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Service will be livestreamed via the Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Visitation from 4-8 p.m., with family receiving friends 6-8 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 28, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Prayers and thoughts to you all in the loss of Sherry. Have fond memories of her and know that she will be missed.
Kathy & Paul Prochaska
Friend
March 1, 2021
Thinking of you all at this difficult time.
Lori Tobiasson
Neighbor
March 1, 2021
Eddie and daughters-- I care that you have had to say 'goodbye' to Sherry. It is a hard task, but please know that you have friends and relatives who are sharing in your grief. Give yourself time to grieve and keep leaning on your friends and family who care and understand. May comfort and peace come just when you need it most. My prayers and condolences. Eddie - I am just a call away.
Carol Watson
Family
March 1, 2021
Sherry, I will always miss the fun & laughter we had together. Rest in peace until we meet again!
Susan Schmit
Friend
February 28, 2021
Iam glad. That I got to you know You. Thew out the years. I can. Always. Know the laugh. You always said hi. To me. Thank ypu
Mary Bratton
February 28, 2021
We were so saddened to hear about Sherry. We will always remember her friendly nature and her ready laughter. Please accept our sympathy.
Mylan & Nina Morris
Friend
February 28, 2021
Sending our thoughts and prayers
Sherry Zwickl Baker
February 26, 2021
Eddy,Kim,Sara sorry to hear about Sherry sending prayers.
Wanda and John Wheeler
Friend
February 26, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Bruce and Lori Salisbury
February 26, 2021
Sherry, you never knew a stranger....so happy you were able to spend lots of time with your grands....they. Will always remember you....we love you and will miss you...Dennis and Trudy Brosius
Dennis and Trudy Brosius
Family
February 25, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss sherry was great wife mom an grandma, an friend,Eddy,Kim an sara I keep you all in my thoughts an prays, sherry will be greatly missed. Becky Audus aka Francis
Becky Audus aka Francis
February 25, 2021
Sherry may you RIP !!!
RobertTrembly
February 25, 2021
Eddie, & family, I was so sad to hear about the passing of your wife, mom, & grandma! I will always remember her laugh. It was contagious! Rest in Peace Sherry. You will be missed!
Cindy McConnell
Friend
February 25, 2021
Praying for comfort for all of you. Sara & Kim I'm so sorry. I'm hear if you need.
Andrea Alvarado
February 25, 2021
My sympathy to Sherry's family. I went to school with Sherry and have many memories of her from grade school in particular. May memories bring you comfort and peace. Rest easy......
Joleen Oosting
Classmate
February 25, 2021
Eddy; Sorry for your loss. I know the pain you are going through having loss my wife, Eda, in November. May the Good Lord give you the strength to make it through this trying time.
Leo Ridgway
February 25, 2021
We are sorry to hear of Sherry’s passing. Sending prayers and sympathy to the Merritt Family.