Sherry Lynn Merritt Sherry Lynn Merritt, 65, of Wellfleet, died Feb. 24, 2021, in North Platte. Service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 1, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Burial to follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Service will be livestreamed via the Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Visitation from 4-8 p.m., with family receiving friends 6-8 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 28, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2021.