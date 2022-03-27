Menu
Sheryn Kay Doyle of Yuma, Arizona, passed on Jan. 7, 2022, at the Yuma Regional Medical Center. Sheryn was preceded in death by her parents, Wendelin and Goldie (Hoosline) Klausmann; son, Kerry Tauber; husband, Ben Doyle; and brother, Eugene Klausmann. Sheryn is survived by her son, Thomas Tauber of Coon Rapids, Minnesota; daughter, Michelle Henderson of Royse City, Texas; and six grandchildren. A graveside funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the Maywood Cemetery with Pastor Dale Heimer officiating. She will be laid to rest near her son and husband.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 27, 2022.
