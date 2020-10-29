Shirley Lindekugel, 99, of North Platte, peacefully passed away Oct. 28, 2020, at her home in Linden Estates Cottage, with her friends, Cathy and Jim Smith, at her bedside. Shirley was born May 22, 1921, to Robert and Myrl Frank in Marksville, Louisiana. She grew up in New Orleans and graduated from Joseph Kohn High School. Shirley went to work as a clerk-typist for a wholesale beauty and barber supply company. When World War II broke out, she went to work for the U.S. Army Port of Embarkation as a clerk-typist. During this time, many of the young girls were invited to attend dances that were being held to entertain soldiers preparing to be shipped overseas to join the fighting. At a dance, Shirley met a young officer and gentleman, Capt. Howard Lindekugel, from Hershey. They fell in love and were married on Jan. 23, 1943, in New Orleans. They rode a troop train to North Platte where she met Howard's family and then went on to New York City where they stayed for a few weeks before Howard shipped out to Europe. Shirley continued working until Howard returned from the war. The couple then moved to Nebraska where they settled on a farm near Hershey and raised cattle. Following Howard's death, Shirley moved into town, and then to North Platte. She was a member of the Catholic faith and most recently a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Shirley was also a member of the Hershey American Legion Auxiliary and the Hershey Garden Belles. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; parents, Robert and Myrl Frank; brother, Robert; and sister, Roberta. Shirley is survived by her nieces, Darlene (Walter) Pearson of Denver and Barbara (Tommy) Woods of Metairie, Louisiana; special friends, Cathy and Jim Smith of Wallace; and many other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Goodfellow Shoe Fund or St. Elizabeth Ann Seton's Building Fund. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Rosary service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in North Platte. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2020.