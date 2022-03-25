Shirley Elaine Mitchell, 80, of Stapleton, passed away on March 22, 2022, at the Callaway Good Life Care Center. She was born on July 27, 1941, to Clifton "Lorraine" and Edna (Blagdon) Mitchell at her parent's home southeast of Stapleton. Shirley attended school in Gandy and Stapleton and graduated from Stapleton High School with the class of 1960. After high school, Shirley remained on the family farm helping with the day-to-day operations. She enjoyed playing board games, cards, bowling, watching baseball, doing word search puzzles, collecting bears, embroidery and spending time with family and friends. Preceding her in death are her parents, Lorraine and Edna; step-father, Albert "Lyle" Moore; and brother-in-law, Charles Engleman. Survivors include her sisters, Lila Engleman and Luella (Robert) Joedeman, both of Stapleton; nieces, Connie Paxton of Lincoln, Brenda Coon of Arnold, Pam (Tim) Smith of North Platte, Linda (Joel) Wentworth of Burwell, Lori (Darryl) Busenitz of Burns, Kansas, Julie (Kenley) Udd of Mills, Jerri (David) Loewer of Burden, Kansas, Penni (Tim) Shaw of Bassett, Debi (Shane) Sundermann of Lincoln, Jan (Peter) Tighe of Broomfield, Colorado, Kari Joedeman of Gandy and Nikki (Lamar) Jackson of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, and their families; nephews, Michael (Melinda) Engleman of Stapleton, Kenneth (Carol) Joedeman of Stapleton, Robert (Kristi) Joedeman of Gurley, Bryan (Sue) Joedeman of Litchfield, Minnesota, and Kris (Jenni) Joedeman of Stapleton, and their families. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Stapleton Fire and Rescue. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 28, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Pastor Joel Wentworth officiating. Burial will follow at McCain Cemetery near Stapleton with a lunch to follow at the Community Center in Stapleton. The service will be livestreamed via the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those unable to attend. Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 25, 2022.