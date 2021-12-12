Shirley E. Booker Rieker, 93, of North Platte, passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Sept. 13, 1928, to Lawrence and Irma (Huenefeld) Fochtman on the family farm near Callaway. Shirley was married to her first husband, Gerald Booker, on Nov. 20, 1944, in Norton, Kansas, and to this union, five children were born. Following the passing of Gerald in 1995, she met and married Gilbert Rieker on Nov. 29, 2003, in Callaway, and to this marriage, an amazing family was added to her family. She was a member of the United Methodist Church at Morning Star, Callaway and later Eustis. Her faith was a very important part of her life. She was a long-time member of the HHH Club, Sac-Time Campers Club and the American Legion Auxiliary in Eustis. Shirley loved children, especially her grandchildren and was known by all as "Grandma Shirley." She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Preceding her in death were her parents, Lawrence and Irma; husbands, Gerald and Gilbert; son, Gerald Roger Booker; sons-in-law, Lee Wayne Knepp and David Nelson; sister, Rosalie Thomas; and brother, Wilfred Fochtman. Surviving are her daughters, Sharon Knepp of North Platte, Beverly (Oliver) Dawson of North Platte, Phyllis (Chuck) Lynch of North Platte and Gaylene Nelson of Oconto; step-children, Edward Rieker of North Platte, Kathleen (Dan) Becker of Illinois, Alan (Toni) Rieker of Eustis, Janet Nyffeler of Cambridge and Jacqueline (John) Burn of Oklahoma; sisters, Lois Oman of Callaway and Doris (Walt) Hendricks of Broken Bow; sisters-in-law, Rose Hirsh and Wanda Booker; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and many other friends and relatives. Memorials are suggested to the Morning Star United Methodist Church near Callaway. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Job Vigil officiating. Private burial will be at a later date at Stop Table Cemetery, near Callaway. The memorial book will be available to sign from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2021.