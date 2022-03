Stephen Kimble Hill Stephen Kimble Hill, 72, of North Platte, died Sept. 12, 2021, in Trenton. Celebration of life will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Harvest Christian Church. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Lunch will be served at noon at the church prior to the service. Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 14, 2021.