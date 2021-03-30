Menu
Steven L. Kruse
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
Steven L. Kruse, 75, of North Platte, passed away on March 27, 2021. Steve was born Jan. 6, 1946, in Brooklyn, New York, to Percy M. Kruse and Frances (Molyneaux) Kruse. His family moved to Grand Island shortly after Steve was born. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1964. He was a member of the Nebraska National Guard and served in Vietnam. After he returned home, he graduated from Kearney State College in 1971. He was honorably discharged in 1972. He was united in marriage to Nancy M. (Ward) Kruse on April 26, 1968, in Grand Island, where their son, Brian, was born. The family moved to Columbus after Steve found work as a manager with Lindsay Manufacturing Co. While living in Columbus, their daughter, Kerri, was born. In 1978, the family moved to North Platte and Steve began working for the Union Pacific Railroad, first in the yards, then as a brakeman and ultimately as a conductor. He retired in August 2007. Steve loved spending time with his family. He also loved the outdoors, including hunting, fishing and camping. In his retirement, he and Nancy loved vacationing together at the beach and watching their grandchildren's sporting events. Steve is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Brian (Mindy) Kruse of Lincoln; daughter, Kerri (fiancé, Ryan Bellew) Deibert of North Platte; grandchildren, Jayden Kruse, William Kruse and Brooklyn Deibert; brothers, Peter (Denice) Kruse of Grand Island and Gary (Cindy) Kruse of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; and sisters, Betty (Rick) Kapernick of Los Alamos, New Mexico, and Georgia (Roger) Snyder of Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Wreaths Across America to support the gravesites of our fallen veterans. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Memorial service will be at noon Tuesday, April 6, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, 1616 West B St., North Platte, with Pastor Daniel Ramsey officiating. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. The service will be livestreamed via the Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Book signing will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 5, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
5
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Book signing Carpenter Memorial Chapel,
NE
Apr
6
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Apr
6
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
service will be livestreamed
Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page, NE
Apr
6
Burial
Fort McPherson National Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
18 Entries
Our Condolences to the Family.
Phyllis and Max Roskilly
Friend
May 18, 2021
Very sorry to hear about Steve's passing. He was a friend & good man. Condolences to all the family. A friend Dave Munoz
Dave Munoz
Friend
April 9, 2021
Our prayers go out to Nancy, Brian, Kerri, the Grandkids & the family. Steve was one of the hardest working people I have ever known. Taking care of his family was obviously his top priority. As one of his many nephews, I was always amazed at his ability to dive into any project head-on and he knew how to complete it. A true master of all! As a young boy, I still vividly recall being at the Grand Island Airport when Steve arrived home from his tour in Viet Nam. I will miss sharing his hunting stories. He was always willing to listen and laugh with you! No one was more eager to smile than Steve. He made you feel special. You will be missed Steve! God bless you all!
Tim, Janelle, Halle, Keely & Griffin Ward
Family
April 6, 2021
Our hearts and prayers are with you at this sad time. We are sorry we can’t be with you to honor Steve today. We pray for God to comfort you and bring you peace. Frank and Linda Lloyd
April 6, 2021
Kerri and Family, Thinking of you during this difficult time. Keep your memories close to your heart, may god bless you all. LeeAnn Nielsen
LeeAnn Nielsen
Friend
April 5, 2021
I remember family trips to Nebraska to visit my grandmother, cousins, aunts, and uncles. I stayed at Uncle Steve and Aunt Nancy’s home one Thanksgiving while I was in my college years. We watched football, ate lots of good food and had a great time visiting. I always remember Uncle Steve as easy to talk with, pretty easy going, and a joy to be around! Nancy, Brian, Kerri I am sorry for your loss.
Gary Kruse
Family
April 5, 2021
I worked with Steve switching in Bailey Yards UPRR Great Guy alot of fun to be around...my Thoughts and Prayers to his Family
Damon Uebel
April 4, 2021
I am a sister of Pete Kruse's wife. I'm keeping you all in my heart and thoughts as you remember Steve and celebrate his life together. In Steve's memory, I'm contributing to Wreaths Across America through the Nebraska Veterans Memorial Cemetery. I've previously participated in this wonderful program and am grateful to honor Steve in this way.
Gail Khasawneh
April 4, 2021
My deepest sympathy Nancy to you and all the family.. may your memories give you strength and comfort.
Jean Spiehs
Family
April 3, 2021
so sorry for your loss, our thoughts are with you. Toby Roenfeldt and the whole Roenfeldt family friends from years past in Grand Island
toby roenfeldt
April 3, 2021
Uncle Steve was such a great guy. A great story teller. I loved listening to him tell stories of his life with his family, hunting, fishing and his trying times in Vietnam. He always had a ready laugh and would drop everything to give you a hand. We will all miss you. All our love and thoughts to to Nancy, Brian and Kerri. Steve is a guy that made the world a brighter place.
Tom Ward & Joan Millea
April 2, 2021
Steve was a great guy to be around and work with on the railroad. He will surely be missed. Thoughts and prayers for the family.
Ted and Linda Keith
April 2, 2021
Dear Nancy, So so sorry to hear about Steve’s Passing. You And All Family Are In Our Thoughts & Prayers At This Sad & Difficult Time. I have Great Memories Of You All .
Our Deepest Sympathy,
From Scott & Mary Bosselman Sahling
Mary Bosselman Sahling
Friend
March 31, 2021
Our prayers and thoughts are with you all❤ sincere sympathy. Dan and Jeannie Erickson
Dan and Jeannie Erickson
March 31, 2021
I will always remember the times we had growing up. You were one of a kind and I loved you for it. Rest well my brother.
Pete Kruse
Brother
March 30, 2021
Brian, we are so sorry for your loss. Your dad was one you wanted to be around. He was easy going, quick to smile and a wealth of knowledge. I always enjoyed working with your dad and I was honored to get to know him. He will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Mike and Jane Larsen
March 30, 2021
Nancy, Bryan, and Carrie and the Kruse families, we send our deepest sympathies to you all, upon the loss of your dear husband and father. May God grant you peace comfort during this most difficult time. You are in our prayers and thoughts. Ron and Carrol Virus St. Louis, MO
Ron & Carrol Virus
Friend
March 29, 2021
I adore this man and will never forget the memories I have growing up in his home. My heart breaks for your loss. Prayers to you all. Love always, Lesha
Lesha Vieyra
Friend
March 29, 2021
