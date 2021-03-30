Steven L. Kruse, 75, of North Platte, passed away on March 27, 2021. Steve was born Jan. 6, 1946, in Brooklyn, New York, to Percy M. Kruse and Frances (Molyneaux) Kruse. His family moved to Grand Island shortly after Steve was born. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1964. He was a member of the Nebraska National Guard and served in Vietnam. After he returned home, he graduated from Kearney State College in 1971. He was honorably discharged in 1972. He was united in marriage to Nancy M. (Ward) Kruse on April 26, 1968, in Grand Island, where their son, Brian, was born. The family moved to Columbus after Steve found work as a manager with Lindsay Manufacturing Co. While living in Columbus, their daughter, Kerri, was born. In 1978, the family moved to North Platte and Steve began working for the Union Pacific Railroad, first in the yards, then as a brakeman and ultimately as a conductor. He retired in August 2007. Steve loved spending time with his family. He also loved the outdoors, including hunting, fishing and camping. In his retirement, he and Nancy loved vacationing together at the beach and watching their grandchildren's sporting events. Steve is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Brian (Mindy) Kruse of Lincoln; daughter, Kerri (fiancé, Ryan Bellew) Deibert of North Platte; grandchildren, Jayden Kruse, William Kruse and Brooklyn Deibert; brothers, Peter (Denice) Kruse of Grand Island and Gary (Cindy) Kruse of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; and sisters, Betty (Rick) Kapernick of Los Alamos, New Mexico, and Georgia (Roger) Snyder of Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Wreaths Across America to support the gravesites of our fallen veterans. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Memorial service will be at noon Tuesday, April 6, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, 1616 West B St., North Platte, with Pastor Daniel Ramsey officiating. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. The service will be livestreamed via the Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Book signing will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 5, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2021.