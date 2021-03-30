Our prayers go out to Nancy, Brian, Kerri, the Grandkids & the family. Steve was one of the hardest working people I have ever known. Taking care of his family was obviously his top priority. As one of his many nephews, I was always amazed at his ability to dive into any project head-on and he knew how to complete it. A true master of all! As a young boy, I still vividly recall being at the Grand Island Airport when Steve arrived home from his tour in Viet Nam. I will miss sharing his hunting stories. He was always willing to listen and laugh with you! No one was more eager to smile than Steve. He made you feel special. You will be missed Steve! God bless you all!

Tim, Janelle, Halle, Keely & Griffin Ward Family April 6, 2021