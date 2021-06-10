Steven Craig Weeder, 58, passed away on May 23, 2021, in Denver. His battle with serious illnesses in recent years showed courage in facing life's challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Steve came out a hero and stayed strong until the end. Steve loved his family more than anything in this world and he always made sure they knew it even up to his last days. Steve was born Feb. 16, 1963, in Brunswick, Georgia, to Craig Weeder and Janie (Evilsizer) Cox. He was able to travel the world due to his father's military career and developed a love for seafood. He spent his high school years in Hugo, Colorado, where he met and married Julie Scott. They were blessed with two wonderful children, Stephanie and Jonathan. Steve worked for the Colorado DOC for 25 years, retiring as a lieutenant. He then moved to Nebraska to pursue his second career path of being a truck driver and to be closer to his two grandsons. Being promoted to "Papa" was the best job that he could have ever asked for. Steve was preceded in death by his grandparents, William Hoy and Willamae Evilsizer and Wilbur and Gladys Weeder; and his father, Courtland Craig Weeder. Steve is survived by his daughter, Stephanie (Trevor) Kalous; son, Jonathan (Bridget) Weeder; grandsons, Dustin and Koltin Weeder; mother, Janie (Robbie) Cox; brother, Tim (Christie) Weeder; sister, Melissa (Vann) Sample; and numerous aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Please join us at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at the Hugo Evergreen Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life luncheon at the Hugo Depot Center in Hugo, Colorado.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 10, 2021.