Susie Deterding Wiezorek It is with great sorrow that the family of Susie Deterding Wiezorek announces her passing on Dec. 25, 2021, with the love of her family surrounding her. The world lost a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend after her courageous battle with heart and lung health issues. Susie Deterding Wiezorek, 75, of North Platte was born as Adeline Kay Clark on Sept. 9, 1946, in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, to Fay and Nora (Sohrweid) Clark. Susie was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children, especially loved her role as grandmother and great-grandmother and embraced every moment with her family. A hard-working, always well-dressed woman with a kind soul and compassionate spirit, she worked tirelessly until she finally retired last year. Susie managed and tended bar at many local establishments in the North Platte area the best bartender to many! She also worked for many years as a legal secretary and aide for the Ruff/Murphy/Florom law firm, and at the Lincoln County Courthouse as a bailiff and retiring from the photostat department. Twice married, Susie is survived by her former husband, Duane Deterding of North Platte, and was predeceased by her second husband, Larry Wiezorek. Unceasingly providing a loving warm home that was immaculately kept and beautifully decorated, it was the gathering place for friends and family, always cooking enough to feed an army. She enjoyed the Miss Nebraska Pageant and being a host family in the '80s. Susie's generosity was shown in many ways, and one of her favorites was toward children. She always adopted off a tree at Christmas, would buy something for a child in the checkout line at the store and gave generously when hosting the Christmas party for the Sheriff's office when married to Duane she bought a toy for each child of the employees. Even in her final days she was asking anyone if they needed anything and was willing to give. She loved playing golf, Scrabble, and her very spoiled dog, Benji. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandsons and great-grandson, and her beautiful, extremely generous soul will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her former husband, Duane; son, Buckley (Leslie) Deterding of Denver; daughter, Christine (Jeff) Anderson of North Platte; grandsons, Dalton and Denon Deterding; great-grandson, Tristan Deterding; brothers, David (Elizabeth) Clark of Colorado, and Roger (Ranate) Clark of Colorado; sister, Donna (Mike) Tighe of North Platte; and several dear nieces and nephews. Anyone wishing to honor Susie are invited to make a memorial donation in her name to the local Salvation Army or Bridge of Hope. Susie never wanted to be the center of attention, so a simple memorial service (despite her wishes) will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Friends may sign the memorial book on from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 28, 2021.