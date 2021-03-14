Menu
Sylvia Hall
1922 - 2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sylvia Violet Hall Sylvia Violet Hall, 98, of North Platte, passed away at home surrounded by her family on March 13, 2021. Sylvia was born at Morgantown, West Virginia, to Phillip and Mary (Blosser) Nuce on Nov. 4, 1922. She graduated from Morgantown High School in 1940 and later got married and became a mom. On Jan. 11, 1941, Sylvia married James Hall. They had 5 children and later divorced. On Jan. 17, 1975, she wed Maurice Hunter and they eventually divorced. She moved to North Platte in 1994 where she was a member of the Berean Church. Sylvia had a good life. She enjoyed being home with the kids and faithfully read her Bible. She was preceded in death by her sons, Ricky and Timothy Hall; her parents, Phillip and Mary Nuce; infant sister, Loretta; and brothers, Melvin, Phillip Jr., Warren and Ronald Nuce. Sylvia is survived by her daughter, Carolyn (Paul) Thomas, of North Platte; sons, Perry (Cindy) Hall, of North Platte and Gerald (Suzanne) Hall, of Lawrenceville, Georgia; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 3 great great-grandchildren and many other family members. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16, at Odean Colonial Chapel with George Cheek officiating. Burial will follow in the North Platte Cemetery. Services will be recorded and posted to odeanchapel.com. Visitation will be prior to the service. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Service
11:00a.m.
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street, North Platte, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Will always love her Will always remember watching the three younger boys Much love to all the family
Velma McCormick
March 15, 2021
