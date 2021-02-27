Terry was an awesome roommate/friend of my brother. In fact, my brother tells me that Terry was his closest best friend he has ever had.

I have known him as that friend of my brother, and he was an awesome, good friend and person---all the way! I'm sure God will be very good to him in his new forever home.

Sharyl (Leutzinger) Gilles

Hastings, Nebraska

Sharyl Gilles Friend March 3, 2021