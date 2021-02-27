Terry Dunlap Terry Dunlap, 78, of North Platte, passed away on Feb. 25, 2021, at Great Plains Health. He was born on Jan. 23, 1943, in Omaha, to Roy and Gladys Hargis. He was placed in Nebraska Children's Home and at age 4 he was adopted in 1948 by Leo and Mary Dunlap, then taken to Harrison in the panhandle and raised on the ranch north of town. Terry graduated from Sioux County High School with the class of 1961. He entered the U.S. Army in September 1961, serving 3 years and 30 months in Germany, returning in 1964. He worked various jobs welding. In December 1969, Terry met Janet Hastings and he immediately fell in love with her and her cooking. They were married on Nov. 28, 1970, at the Grainton United Methodist Church, recently celebrating 50 years of marriage. With this union three children were born, Rebecca, Rachel and Allan. Terry was hired onto the Union Pacific Railroad in May of 1976 and worked there for 30 years as a boilermaker. He retired in January 2007. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Mary Dunlap; sister, Anne Quintand; in-laws, Marven and Bernadine Hastings; and grandparents. He is survived by his wife, Janet; daughters, Rebecca (Matt) Morton, Rachel (Dave) Smith; son, Allan (Dulce) Dunlap; grandchildren, Gabe, Ethan, Abby, James and Caitlin Morton and Hannah and Parker Smith; his brother, Jerry (Lovilla) Dunlap and sister, Ina Glavbius. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Children's Home Society, 3549 Fontenelle Blvd, Omaha, NE 68104. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be directed to carpentermemorial.com
. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Delp officiating. Burial will be at 3 p.m. CT and 2 p.m. MT at the Elsie Cemetery in Elsie, with full military honors. Services will be held following all current health directives regarding COVID-19. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
