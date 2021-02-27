Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Terry Dunlap
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
Terry Dunlap Terry Dunlap, 78, of North Platte, passed away on Feb. 25, 2021, at Great Plains Health. He was born on Jan. 23, 1943, in Omaha, to Roy and Gladys Hargis. He was placed in Nebraska Children's Home and at age 4 he was adopted in 1948 by Leo and Mary Dunlap, then taken to Harrison in the panhandle and raised on the ranch north of town. Terry graduated from Sioux County High School with the class of 1961. He entered the U.S. Army in September 1961, serving 3 years and 30 months in Germany, returning in 1964. He worked various jobs welding. In December 1969, Terry met Janet Hastings and he immediately fell in love with her and her cooking. They were married on Nov. 28, 1970, at the Grainton United Methodist Church, recently celebrating 50 years of marriage. With this union three children were born, Rebecca, Rachel and Allan. Terry was hired onto the Union Pacific Railroad in May of 1976 and worked there for 30 years as a boilermaker. He retired in January 2007. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Mary Dunlap; sister, Anne Quintand; in-laws, Marven and Bernadine Hastings; and grandparents. He is survived by his wife, Janet; daughters, Rebecca (Matt) Morton, Rachel (Dave) Smith; son, Allan (Dulce) Dunlap; grandchildren, Gabe, Ethan, Abby, James and Caitlin Morton and Hannah and Parker Smith; his brother, Jerry (Lovilla) Dunlap and sister, Ina Glavbius. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Children's Home Society, 3549 Fontenelle Blvd, Omaha, NE 68104. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be directed to carpentermemorial.com. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Delp officiating. Burial will be at 3 p.m. CT and 2 p.m. MT at the Elsie Cemetery in Elsie, with full military honors. Services will be held following all current health directives regarding COVID-19. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Mar
3
Burial
3:00p.m.
Elise Cemetery
Elsie, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
Our prayers are with you Janet and Families.
Dan & Charlottie Wallin
Grandparent
March 3, 2021
Terry was an awesome roommate/friend of my brother. In fact, my brother tells me that Terry was his closest best friend he has ever had.
I have known him as that friend of my brother, and he was an awesome, good friend and person---all the way! I'm sure God will be very good to him in his new forever home.
Sharyl (Leutzinger) Gilles
Hastings, Nebraska
Sharyl Gilles
Friend
March 3, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ken and Lorraine Cox
Friend
March 2, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss Becky. May you find peace and solace in knowing he is in God's care.
Diane Meyer
Coworker
March 1, 2021
Rebecca, thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
May your dad RIP.
Angie Hanes
Coworker
March 1, 2021
In this time of sadness may the Lord lead you to a place of peace. Bob thought highly of Terry and enjoyed working with him on the railroad. Terry was a good man, so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Bob and Cindy Johnson
Coworker
February 28, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you and your family, Becky.
Susie Dugan
February 27, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Terry was always so thoughtful and kind. We are sorry for your loss.
Jerri and Steve Carmel
February 27, 2021
Prayers for family and freinds, sorry for your loss
Duane Hilty
February 27, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
JOBI Hastings
Family
February 27, 2021
Terry was a good man... Hard worker .. and overall good person...I am proud to have known him from working on the UPRR ... he was a good welder.. he could accomplish just about anything he was asked to do... he will be missed by all those who knew him.. R. I. P. brother...
Mark& Sheryl Schaeffer
Coworker
February 27, 2021
Rest In Peace Terry. We already miss you.
Micky Boettger
Family
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results