Terry was such a sweet caring lady and always smiling. She will be missed!
Don and Nancy Titus
September 23, 2021
Terry was a great friend who loved her family, friends and mopars and loved to talk for hours about cars she never knew a stranger and would drop what ever she was doing to help you out many times she would show up at our garage with ice tea in hand for the guys working we are sure gonna miss her Tasha and family Shane and family our prayers are with you guys
Pat and Julie Wiezorek
Friend
September 23, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. Your Mom was a special lady-always enjoyed being around her! I know she will be greatly missed. Love to you and your family.
Melissa J
September 22, 2021
Connie & Dennis Dailey
September 22, 2021
Terry was a very special lady, we only knew her a short time, but her visits to our groom shop with Piper were always a bright spot in our day. Our deepest condolences to the family during this time. She will be greatly missed.
Gary and Misty Monks
Friend
September 22, 2021
Heaven definitely gained a very special lady! Terry was one of the sweetest people I've ever known. My heart breaks for Terry's family. She will be missed!
Madonna Madsen
Work
September 22, 2021
Our deepest sympathy for your loss." "Words fail to express our deep sorrow for your loss." "Our hearts goes out to you and your family.
Jerry and Gina Pennington
September 22, 2021
Terry was a very special lady. Always had a warming smile. She will be missed
Bob and Pat Edis
Family
September 22, 2021
she will be missed
earl rosenberg
September 22, 2021
Shane Tasha and Families Terry will be greatly missed!! We Love her so much ... if we can do anything for you .. let us know Love you all !!