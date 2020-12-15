Terry Lee Hottovy, 59, of North Platte, passed away peacefully Dec. 12, 2020, at UNMC in Omaha. Terry was born March 1, 1961, in Lincoln, to Ivan and Karen Hottovy. He graduated from Sutherland High School in 1980. Terry was united in marriage to Sally Schroeder. To this union a son, Douglas Lee, was born. Terry and Sally remained lifelong friends. Terry was a loving son, brother, father and friend. There were not many people who came across Terry without leaving as a friend. Although the loss hurts deeply, we know that Terry is no longer living in pain and is probably causing havoc in heaven. Terry took much pride in his big crazy family and loved each of them deeply. Those who knew Terry, even just a little bit, lost a shining light in their lives. Terry was preceded in death by his father, Ivan Hottovy; and his grandparents. Terry is survived by his son, Douglas Hottovy of Winner, South Dakota; parents, Douglas and Karen Richards of North Platte; brothers, Allan (Ann) Hottovy of Liberty, Tennessee, Mike (Deb) Hottovy of Geneva, Ohio, and Randy (Chris) Hottovy of Elgin, Illinois; sisters, Jackie (Josh) Whisler of Peru, Toni (Jeff) Bomberger of Curtis, Teresa (Kevin) Hafer of North Platte and Michelle (Terry) Myers of Cheyenne, Wyoming.; special friend, Robin Grant of North Platte; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the Liberty House in North Platte. Cremation was chosen with burial at a later date. Adams and Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 15, 2020.