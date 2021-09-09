Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Terry Lee Hottovy
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
Terry Lee Hottovy, 59, of North Platte, passed away peacefully Dec. 12, 2020, at UNMC in Omaha. Terry was born March 1, 1961, in Lincoln, to Ivan and Karen Hottovy. He graduated from Sutherland High School in 1980. Terry was united in marriage to Sally Schroeder. To this union a son, Douglas Lee, was born. Terry and Sally remained lifelong friends. Terry was a loving son, brother, father and friend. There were not many people who came across Terry without leaving as a friend. Although the loss hurts deeply, we know that Terry is no longer living in pain and is probably causing havoc in heaven. Terry took much pride in his big crazy family and loved each of them deeply. Those who knew Terry, even just a little bit, lost a shining light in their lives. Terry was preceded in death by his father, Ivan Hottovy; and his grandparents. Terry is survived by his son, Douglas Hottovy of Winner, South Dakota; parents, Douglas and Karen Richards of North Platte; brothers, Allan (Ann) Hottovy of Liberty, Tennessee, Mike (Deb) Hottovy of Geneva, Ohio, and Randy (Chris) Hottovy of Elgin, Illinois; sisters, Jackie (Josh) Whisler of Peru, Toni (Jeff) Bomberger of Curtis, Teresa (Kevin) Hafer of North Platte and Michelle (Terry) Myers of Cheyenne, Wyoming.; special friend, Robin Grant of North Platte; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the Liberty House in North Platte. Graveside service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Riverview Cemetery, Sutherland, with Pastor Ja Welsh officiating. Adams and Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Riverview Cemetery
Sutherland, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.