Terry Rae Harlin, 68, of North Platte, died unexpectedly at home on Sept. 21, 2021. Terry was born to Dona and Donald Peck Sr. on April 4, 1953, in North Platte, where she grew up and lived her whole life. Terry graduated from NPHS with the class of 1971 and then worked at the Telegraph for a few years. On Feb. 16, 1974, Terry married Gary Harlin at the First Assembly of God Church. The couple had two children, Shane and Tasha, and were married for 37 years when Gary died in 2011. Terry had been a member of Platte Valley Auto Club and Colonel Cody's Cruisers. She worked at Old McDonald Preschool and Daycare for over 20 years and continued to help there as a volunteer. During Halloween, Terry was affectionately known as the "Popcorn Ball Lady" for all the treats she made and handed out. Terry had two passions in life: children and cars, from street cars to stock cars to drag cars, she liked 'em all! Family and friends were also of great importance to Terry. Her door was always open for visitors and conversation. She looked forward to sharing crockpot dinners and was always willing to make mints. Terry wanted the best for her family and she will be greatly missed. Along with her husband, Gary, she was preceded in death by her parents, Dona and Don Peck Sr.; her brother, Don Jr.; niece, Gloria Peck-Ward; and her beloved dogs, Hemi and Missy. Terry is survived by her children, Shane (Pam) Harlin and Tasha (T.J.) Cohn, both of North Platte; grandchildren, Dylan (fiancée, Megan Ehlers) Gage of Omaha and Trevor Cohn and Daytona Cohn of North Platte; her brother, Rodney Peck of North Platte; nephew, Joey (fiancée, Allison Priddy) Peck of Lincoln; brother-in-law, Rudy (Carolyn) Harlin of Fort Collins, Colorado; sister-in-law, Pam (Ron) Ward of Scottsbluff; and other family and her many special friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to enrich the lives of local children. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Cremation was chosen. Celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the Berean Church. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. The memorial book may be signed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 23, 2021.