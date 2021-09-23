You all are in our thoughts and prayers. Your Mom was such a beautiful soul. She was so kind, thoughtful, caring and loving women to everyone. She always made everyone feel so special and loved. We are gunna miss her stopping by and visiting and her beautiful smile. Her kindness showed by always making Halloween special for everyone.She always made so many kids and everyone her wonderful popcorn balls. I have always been so proud to say she was my cousin, and my friend. My heart goes out to you all. Love you all. Hugs and prayers. Love Tanya Todd, and family.

Todd & Tanya Gayman Family September 23, 2021