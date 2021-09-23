Menu
Terry Rae Harlin
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street
North Platte, NE
Terry Rae Harlin, 68, of North Platte, died unexpectedly at home on Sept. 21, 2021. Terry was born to Dona and Donald Peck Sr. on April 4, 1953, in North Platte, where she grew up and lived her whole life. Terry graduated from NPHS with the class of 1971 and then worked at the Telegraph for a few years. On Feb. 16, 1974, Terry married Gary Harlin at the First Assembly of God Church. The couple had two children, Shane and Tasha, and were married for 37 years when Gary died in 2011. Terry had been a member of Platte Valley Auto Club and Colonel Cody's Cruisers. She worked at Old McDonald Preschool and Daycare for over 20 years and continued to help there as a volunteer. During Halloween, Terry was affectionately known as the "Popcorn Ball Lady" for all the treats she made and handed out. Terry had two passions in life: children and cars, from street cars to stock cars to drag cars, she liked 'em all! Family and friends were also of great importance to Terry. Her door was always open for visitors and conversation. She looked forward to sharing crockpot dinners and was always willing to make mints. Terry wanted the best for her family and she will be greatly missed. Along with her husband, Gary, she was preceded in death by her parents, Dona and Don Peck Sr.; her brother, Don Jr.; niece, Gloria Peck-Ward; and her beloved dogs, Hemi and Missy. Terry is survived by her children, Shane (Pam) Harlin and Tasha (T.J.) Cohn, both of North Platte; grandchildren, Dylan (fiancée, Megan Ehlers) Gage of Omaha and Trevor Cohn and Daytona Cohn of North Platte; her brother, Rodney Peck of North Platte; nephew, Joey (fiancée, Allison Priddy) Peck of Lincoln; brother-in-law, Rudy (Carolyn) Harlin of Fort Collins, Colorado; sister-in-law, Pam (Ron) Ward of Scottsbluff; and other family and her many special friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to enrich the lives of local children. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Cremation was chosen. Celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the Berean Church. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. The memorial book may be signed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore
302 South Sycamore Street, North Platte, NE
Sep
24
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Berean Church
NE
Odean Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Terry is my ex sister in law. She was the most kind hearted, caring person. She loved to cook and boy, was she an excellent cook! My thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Rod Peck, Joey Peck, Tasha and her family, and Shane and his family. Go fly high with your beautiful wings along side with Gary, RIP, Terry, for you will be greatly missed.
Robin Foran
Friend
September 25, 2021
My deepest sympathy goes out to Shane, Pam, Tasha, TJ, Rod, and Joey and the rest of the family. Terry was a very unique person that always had a smile or hug to offer. She will be greatly missed. My prayers are with you!
Wilma Douty
Friend
September 23, 2021
You all are in our thoughts and prayers. Your Mom was such a beautiful soul. She was so kind, thoughtful, caring and loving women to everyone. She always made everyone feel so special and loved. We are gunna miss her stopping by and visiting and her beautiful smile. Her kindness showed by always making Halloween special for everyone.She always made so many kids and everyone her wonderful popcorn balls. I have always been so proud to say she was my cousin, and my friend. My heart goes out to you all. Love you all. Hugs and prayers. Love Tanya Todd, and family.
Todd & Tanya Gayman
Family
September 23, 2021
