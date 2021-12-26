Theodore 'Todd' Wickware Theodore "Todd" Wickware, 82, of North Platte, passed away at home with his family around him on Dec. 23, 2021. Todd was born to Theodore and Marie Wickware on April 16, 1939, at Troy, New York, where he was raised. In 1956, he joined the U.S. Navy and served four years. Following his honorable discharge he returned home and joined the Teamsters Union. Todd drove trucks in New York, then moved to Nebraska in 1971 and hired on with the Union Pacific Railroad. He worked as a conductor until retiring. Todd enjoyed traveling, was a jokester and had a kind soul. He was known for giving kids gold coins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Marie; brother, Warren Wickware; and son-in-law, Lawrence Gant. Todd is survived by his children, Stacy Gant, Ginger (Derek) Erdman and Todd (Heather) Wickware, all of North Platte; grandchildren, Mallory (Max) Fellman, Jessica Erdman, Rebecca Daniel (Jamie) Johnston, Tiffany Daniel. T.J. Wickware and Owen Wickware; great-grandkids, Parker and Eli Fellman and Brooklyn Johnston; his sisters, Rita of Australia and Patty of Massachusetts; nephew, Matthew Boden; and other family. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, in Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with military honors. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 26, 2021.