Thomas Joel Abramson Thomas Joel Abramson, 61, of Gothenburg was welcomed into Heaven on Dec. 26, 2021. Tom was born on May 20, 1960, in Holdrege to Evald and Mary Lou (Bocock) Abramson. Tom is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Paula Abramson; father-in-law, Gary Branson; mother-in-law, Joann Parker; sister-in-law, Sandy Nicklasson; brother-in-law, Wes Parker; grandmother, Irene Bocock; grandparents, Gustav Malcolm and Julia Abramson; and special cousins and friends. Survivors include his wife, Mary Abramson of Gothenburg; daughter, Ashley Abramson of Lincoln; son, Aaron (Amy) Abramson of Kearney; daughter, Ali Abramson of Dallas, Texas; stepson, Joe (Amanda) Beckman of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Drew (Kim) Beckman of Loomis, Ethan (Melissa Gurtrie) Nelson of Kearney; stepdaughter, Megan Helen of Eugene, Oregon; grandchildren, Brooks Abramson, Konner and Baron Beckman, Alex, Ava and Eloise Beckman; brother, Mark Abramson; sister, Kay (Bryce) Exstrom of Fremont; beloved dogs; and a loving group of friends and family. Memorials may be directed to the family. Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at First United Methodist Church, with Pastor Grace Gichuru officiating. Burial will be at the Prairie Homes Cemetery, Holdrege. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with family present 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30, at the First United Methodist Church, Gothenburg.



