Thomas R. Dolan Jr.
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
Thomas R. Dolan Jr., 73, of North Platte, died May 30, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on Aug. 22, 1947, in O'Neill, to Thomas Sr. and Phyllis (Horeck) Dolan. Tom graduated with the class of 1966 at St. Patrick Catholic School. He then entered the U.S. Navy, serving in the submarine corps during the Vietnam War. Tom married Eileen Talbot on Sept. 2, 1967, in North Platte. They returned to North Platte after his discharge and Tom went into business with his father selling real estate and holding auctions. For the last 10 years of his career, he was a conductor for UPRR. Tom will always be remembered as being the center of his family. He coached baseball and softball for many years and his saying of "Rock and Fire" will not be forgotten. Tom loved to teach those around him to ski, play pitch and sports. He was a father and grandfather figure to many kids, some of his own, and many others that were not related. Tom was an "Uber driver" for the cheerleaders and always followed his children and grandchildren's activities. He was also proud of his family of auctioneers: his father, three brothers, three sisters and his son, Tommy. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bill; and nephews, Riley Dolan, Phillip Hunt, Roger Lee Schneider and Jeremy Powell. Survivors include his wife, Eileen of North Platte; children, Tina (Thomas) Cartwright of North Platte, Angie (Taylor) Setliff of Dallas and Tommy III (Amber) Dolan of Aurora, Colorado; siblings, Darlene Davis of Emmitt, Idaho, Patricia Weitzel of Wheatridge, Colorado, Daniel (Joyce) Dolan of Omaha, Jeannie (Gary) Elsen of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Judy Powell of North Platte, Doug (Kathy) Dolan of North Platte, Peggy (Jim) Conley of North Platte, Chrissy (Jerry) Dolan of Lincoln and Sherry (Ben Tudor) Dolan of North Platte; grandchildren, Chantal Lang, Cruz (Brittney) Lang, Taylor Alexis Setliff, Darius Cartwright, Gabriella Setliff, Anica Dolan, Dolan Branch, Brooklyn Dolan, Michelle Cartwright, Zarek Branch, Zaleah Cartwright, Donovan Cartwright, Mason Tillford, Cole Tillford and Ryker Tillford; and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorials may be directed to the North Platte Catholic School Endowment and Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Mass of Christian burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Christian wake services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Jun
3
Wake
7:00p.m.
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
NE
Jun
4
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
NE
Jun
4
Burial
Fort McPherson National Cemetery
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Tom was a great man and always was kind and friendly. I loved to watch Tom and Eileen dance. You have some rough days ahead but Tom is no longer in pain. But it don’t mean he won’ be deeply missed. Your family has my prayers and sympathy.
Donna Beardsley
Friend
June 7, 2021
The video was a wonderful tribute to your dad and the family. My deepest sympathies to all the Dolan's for your loss. I will keep you all in my prayers.
Steve Dodson
Friend
June 5, 2021
May God bless you and your families in this time of sorrow. Sending love and healing to you All.
Michelle Talbot
Family
June 5, 2021
I'm sorry for ur loss my thoughts and prayers are with u all! LOVE U ALWAYS!!
Tabi Filipi
Family
June 5, 2021
My deepest condolences to family on both sides. I have wonderful memories of Uncle Tom. He was the real deal. Tina, Angie and Tommy My heart is so heavy for you. I´m sending strength your way.
Heather Talbot
Family
June 4, 2021
My sympathy to all the family.
Debbie Radcliffe
Acquaintance
June 4, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Armer Early
Other
June 3, 2021
Cartwright Sisters and Brother
June 3, 2021
Tina and family, Thinking of all of you and praying for peace to all of your hearts. Many fond memories of you and your family. So many fun times. Hugs and much love, Todd
Todd Sawicki
Friend
June 3, 2021
Tom had such a warm heart would always so hello and give a hug. I'm so sorry for your loss
Kimberly Backer
Friend
June 3, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family.
Bill & Kathy Goentzel
June 2, 2021
Tom was a caring,good hearted, hard working man who had a positive influence on those around him,a life well lived, RIP
Brian Plank
Work
June 2, 2021
Tom was a neat guy. Tina has us all over night for her birthday. It was a lot of fun. Tom will be missed and the moments spent with him I’m sure will be treasured by family and friends

God Bless U and Grant you peace Eileen, Tina, Angela and Tom
Teresa Belsky
Friend
June 2, 2021
Prayers for your loss. He was always an avid supporter of NPSP. May he Rest In Peace
Jodi DeBoer
Acquaintance
June 2, 2021
Condolences to the Dolan family. Tom was always very kind and willing to chat with me when I saw him. I'm sorry that I won't be able to be there for his service but you will all be in my prayers.
Deb (Ryan) Beckmann
June 2, 2021
Steve and Carol Rea
June 2, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Clay Weems
Coworker
June 2, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss.
Patricia Kaufman
Friend
June 2, 2021
Please accept my deepest condolences and know that God loves you and can restore your spirits, give you peace, and strengthen you." Praying for you and your family
Leah Smith
June 2, 2021
Thinking of your entire family at this time of loss of a great family man. Tom was truly dedicated to his family and his faith. He always had a smile. He leaves a great legacy in his family. May the many wonderful memories you hold, bring peace, comfort and joy in the days to follow. Thoughts and many prayers go out to all of your family.
Karen and Tim O'Connor
June 1, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the family. Tom has been a really good friend for over 40 years and will be missed greatly. May God's peace be with the family.
Tom and Paula Richardson
Friend
June 1, 2021
My sincerest condolences to Eileen and the family. Every time I saw Tom he was a kind hearted man. May your hearts be warmed with sweet memories of a life well lived and shared.
Marcia Gibson
Acquaintance
June 1, 2021
So sorry, we will miss him? Prayers
William Hunt
Family
June 1, 2021
so sorry for your loss Tom was a great friend
betty brown
Family
June 1, 2021
Torah Center (Judy Powell)
June 1, 2021
Holding your family in prayer, our condolences for a good father and loving and present grandfather.
Deacon Davis
Teacher
May 31, 2021
Our prayers are with you and your family.
Darlene Barratt
May 31, 2021
Tom has been like a brother to me. Our families have been entwined for over 50 years. Tom will be missed by so many. I mourn with you and send praises with you that we were blessed with this loving and amazing man. May God bless you with strength and comfort Eileen, Tina, Angie, Tom, all sisters and brothers, grandchildren, and everyone who loved him.
Marcy Schneider
Friend
May 31, 2021
I send to all of the Dolans my love and prayers. While we thank God that Tom is no longer suffering, he was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. I just wanted you all to know that I have many beautiful childhood memories of Tom and our families together. I am mourning with you.
Angie Schneider
Friend
May 31, 2021
