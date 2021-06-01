Thomas R. Dolan Jr., 73, of North Platte, died May 30, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on Aug. 22, 1947, in O'Neill, to Thomas Sr. and Phyllis (Horeck) Dolan. Tom graduated with the class of 1966 at St. Patrick Catholic School. He then entered the U.S. Navy, serving in the submarine corps during the Vietnam War. Tom married Eileen Talbot on Sept. 2, 1967, in North Platte. They returned to North Platte after his discharge and Tom went into business with his father selling real estate and holding auctions. For the last 10 years of his career, he was a conductor for UPRR. Tom will always be remembered as being the center of his family. He coached baseball and softball for many years and his saying of "Rock and Fire" will not be forgotten. Tom loved to teach those around him to ski, play pitch and sports. He was a father and grandfather figure to many kids, some of his own, and many others that were not related. Tom was an "Uber driver" for the cheerleaders and always followed his children and grandchildren's activities. He was also proud of his family of auctioneers: his father, three brothers, three sisters and his son, Tommy. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bill; and nephews, Riley Dolan, Phillip Hunt, Roger Lee Schneider and Jeremy Powell. Survivors include his wife, Eileen of North Platte; children, Tina (Thomas) Cartwright of North Platte, Angie (Taylor) Setliff of Dallas and Tommy III (Amber) Dolan of Aurora, Colorado; siblings, Darlene Davis of Emmitt, Idaho, Patricia Weitzel of Wheatridge, Colorado, Daniel (Joyce) Dolan of Omaha, Jeannie (Gary) Elsen of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Judy Powell of North Platte, Doug (Kathy) Dolan of North Platte, Peggy (Jim) Conley of North Platte, Chrissy (Jerry) Dolan of Lincoln and Sherry (Ben Tudor) Dolan of North Platte; grandchildren, Chantal Lang, Cruz (Brittney) Lang, Taylor Alexis Setliff, Darius Cartwright, Gabriella Setliff, Anica Dolan, Dolan Branch, Brooklyn Dolan, Michelle Cartwright, Zarek Branch, Zaleah Cartwright, Donovan Cartwright, Mason Tillford, Cole Tillford and Ryker Tillford; and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorials may be directed to the North Platte Catholic School Endowment and Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Mass of Christian burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Christian wake services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2021.