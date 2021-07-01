Sending prayers and well wishes to the Phifer family.



It was always a pleasure to hear Tom's name when I was called to work, I knew it was going to be a good trip. It wasn't uncommon for us to stop the train at Ogallala on the way home directly beside A&W, Tom would look at me and say "I will buy if you fly".



Although much to young, Tom is in good hands now!

Bill Elliott Coworker July 3, 2021