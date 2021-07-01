Thomas M. Phifer, 71, of North Platte, died peacefully on June 30, 2021, surrounded by his family. Tom was born on Sept. 6, 1949, to Clarence and Beulah (Hopping) Phifer. He grew up in North Platte and attended Platte Valley School. It was here that he became lifelong friends with Mike McCrone. He graduated from Hershey High School in 1967. Tom served our country in the U.S. Army for two years before being honorably discharged. When he returned home, he was set up on a blind date with Mona Curtis, who became Mrs. Phifer just five months later. They recently celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary. He then received an associates degree from Mid-Plains Voc-Tech in building construction before starting a 40-year long career as a conductor with the Union Pacific. Later in life, he developed a passion for meticulously repairing and restoring vintage items including gas pumps, pedal cars, gas cans, gumball machines and his last project was a parking meter! His most prized restoration was an award-winning 1966 Ford Mustang GT Fastback. Aside from his hobbies, Grandpa Tom was very devoted and influential in his grandchildren's lives and he adored all of them. Their memories of their Grandpa Tom doting on them will sustain them as they grieve their loss. His friends and family will remember him for his quick wit and that he always put the happiness and needs of others before his own. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, John. Tom is survived by his wife, Mona; their children, Michelle (Mark) Roberson of Wichita, Kansas, and Ryan (Michelle) Phifer of Olathe, Kansas; their grandchildren, Miriam Young, Greta Young, Ayden Phifer and Jace Phifer; and his brother, Ken (Patty) Phifer of North Platte. Memorials are suggested to the North Platte Community College Knights Cage Club which supports the men's basketball team. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Celebration of life and burial of ashes, with full military honors, will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with Chaplain Ned Cooper officiating. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Chapel's Facebook page. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m., with family receiving friends 4-6 p.m., Saturday, July 3, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2021.