Thomas M. Phifer
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
Thomas M. Phifer, 71, of North Platte, died peacefully on June 30, 2021, surrounded by his family. Tom was born on Sept. 6, 1949, to Clarence and Beulah (Hopping) Phifer. He grew up in North Platte and attended Platte Valley School. It was here that he became lifelong friends with Mike McCrone. He graduated from Hershey High School in 1967. Tom served our country in the U.S. Army for two years before being honorably discharged. When he returned home, he was set up on a blind date with Mona Curtis, who became Mrs. Phifer just five months later. They recently celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary. He then received an associates degree from Mid-Plains Voc-Tech in building construction before starting a 40-year long career as a conductor with the Union Pacific. Later in life, he developed a passion for meticulously repairing and restoring vintage items including gas pumps, pedal cars, gas cans, gumball machines and his last project was a parking meter! His most prized restoration was an award-winning 1966 Ford Mustang GT Fastback. Aside from his hobbies, Grandpa Tom was very devoted and influential in his grandchildren's lives and he adored all of them. Their memories of their Grandpa Tom doting on them will sustain them as they grieve their loss. His friends and family will remember him for his quick wit and that he always put the happiness and needs of others before his own. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, John. Tom is survived by his wife, Mona; their children, Michelle (Mark) Roberson of Wichita, Kansas, and Ryan (Michelle) Phifer of Olathe, Kansas; their grandchildren, Miriam Young, Greta Young, Ayden Phifer and Jace Phifer; and his brother, Ken (Patty) Phifer of North Platte. Memorials are suggested to the North Platte Community College Knights Cage Club which supports the men's basketball team. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Celebration of life and burial of ashes, with full military honors, will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with Chaplain Ned Cooper officiating. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Chapel's Facebook page. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m., with family receiving friends 4-6 p.m., Saturday, July 3, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Jul
3
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Jul
6
Celebration of Life
9:30a.m.
livestreamed via Carpenter Chapel's Facebook page
NE
Jul
6
Celebration of Life
9:30a.m.
Fort McPherson National Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Michelle, Ryan & Mona: I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Tom. I remember your dad always having a quiet smile on his face and one who would do anything for you all. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this time.
Beki Varicak
Friend
July 11, 2021
My thoughts and prayers for Mona, Ryan and his family, and Michelle and her family. May Tom be at peace.
Ellen (Hopping) Sederlin
Family
July 6, 2021
Mona and family, I am so saddened by Tom's passing. I know he will be greatly missed by all his family. Miriam and Greta are heartbroken. I will remember Tom as a man of few words, but when he did speak it was often memorable for his quick whit and love of his family. Our prayers are with the entire family. Greg Young
Greg Young
July 5, 2021
Mona and family I’m so sorry to hear of your loss. Praying for God’s Strength to endure, Peace and Comfort.
Sending Prayers and Condolences from Clifford’s first wife.
Hazel Hopping, Hedrick
Family
July 4, 2021
Brandon, Dune, Roddie, Knowles
July 3, 2021
Sending prayers and well wishes to the Phifer family.

It was always a pleasure to hear Tom's name when I was called to work, I knew it was going to be a good trip. It wasn't uncommon for us to stop the train at Ogallala on the way home directly beside A&W, Tom would look at me and say "I will buy if you fly".

Although much to young, Tom is in good hands now!
Bill Elliott
Coworker
July 3, 2021
I was so sorry to read that your dear husband Tom has passed away. May the love of your family and friends help you with some difficult day's ahead. God Bless you.
Trish McFarland
Friend
July 2, 2021
So very sorry to hear of your loss. Kenny always considered Tom a dear friend, and I know they are already reunited in heaven. May you all receive strength from God's assurance of all being together again. Sincerely, Dee
Mrs. Kenneth (Dee) Lusk
Friend
July 2, 2021
Mona,Ryan,Michele,Ayden,Jace. We are so sorry to hrar of the passing of Tom. Please know you are all in our thoughts and prayers. Sending hugs. John/Christine Anderle
Christine /John Anderle
Friend
July 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May God be with you.
Sharolyn Craft
Family
July 2, 2021
Dear Mona and family. Like so many others, I was really surprised to learn of Tom’s death. Have fond memories of the old ‘west F hood’ and developed a lasting friendship with you guys. It was always a pleasure to see you guys through the years and enjoy a quick visit. I am so sorry for you and your family. My heart and prayers go out to you. Tim Carstensen
Tim Carstensen
Neighbor
July 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Another angel must have been needed in Heaven. Rest easy sir.
Amanda Andresen
Acquaintance
July 2, 2021
Mona and Family, we are so sorry to hear of Tom´s passing. Sending hugs and prayers to all of you during this time of great loss. Larry and Ginger
Larry and Ginger Rivera
Friend
July 2, 2021
May you RIP Thomas
Robert Trembly
Work
July 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss from all the Lloyd Curtis family
Jean Waggoner (Curtis)
Family
July 2, 2021
Dear Mona and family, we were very sad to hear of Tom's passing. We're hoping his memory will soon be bringing good thoughts and appreciated memories to all of you.
Gordon & Kathy Reifschneider
July 2, 2021
Our thoughts are with. Enjoyed being neighbors for several years. He will be missed by many. Sincerely, Diane and Bill Polzin
Diane Polzin
Friend
July 2, 2021
Mona and family Sorry to hear of your loss met Tom and Mike 50 years ago at voc tech always remember those times
Greg Deterding
July 2, 2021
Mona and family, so sorry for your loss. Praying for you all.
Mike and Brenda Veith
Other
July 1, 2021
Mona, Ryan and all the Phifer family... Very sorry to hear the sad news of Tom´s sudden passing today. Mona...you and Tom had become such loyal supporters of our team and I so enjoyed talking with you before our home games. Thinking of all of you at this most difficult time
Kevin O´C
July 1, 2021
Extremely sorry for your loss, have known Tom since he worked for Lyons IGA✝✝
Doug Thompson
Friend
July 1, 2021
So sorry to hear of Tom's passing
Randy & Lorraine Carlson
Neighbor
July 1, 2021
Always enjoyed visiting and working with Tom, I am saddened to hear of his passing, prayers of comfort at this time for the family.
Don & Jody Isabell
Friend
July 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 23 of 23 results