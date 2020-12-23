Menu
Tressa Mae McKnight Manary
1920 - 2020
BORN
1920
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street
North Platte, NE
Tressa Mae McKnight Manary, 100, of North Platte, passed away under hospice care on Dec. 18, 2020. Tressa was born at home, north of Moorefield, to William and Roxie (Ledbetter) McKnight on July 4, 1920. She graduated from North Platte High School and the North Platte School of Commerce. Tressa worked for the Lincoln County Treasurer's Office, and later for Mutual Building and Loan. On March 19, 1938, Tressa was united in marriage to D.G. "Chub" Manary in Las Animas, Colorado. Tressa had been an active member of the First Christian Church since Nov. 21, 1938. She served as a Sunday school teacher, past president of the Christian Women's Fellowship and was a past Diaconate. She was also a member of the B.P.O.E. Does, Union Pacific Old Timers Auxiliary and American Legion Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chub; infant son, William; daughter, Donna Schuett; parents, Bill and Roxie McKnight; stepmother, Ethel McKnight; brothers, Lt. Eddie R. McKnight and the Rev. Dr. Wilsey McKnight; infant sister, Wilma; sister, Irene Gilliland; and stepbrothers, Dick, Bill and James Dike. Tressa is survived by her children, Dr. David (Michelle) Manary of North Platte and Joan Manary of Scottsdale, Arizona; son-in-law, Ed (Terri) Schuett of Lone Tree, Colorado; grandchildren, Ryker Manary, Meghan Manary, Don (Andrea) Schuett, Todd Schuett, Katrina Schuett, Diane (Steve) Kahler, Wendy (Mike) Logan and John (Kelly) Raetz; 10 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First Christian Church. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com and the memorial book may be signed at Odean Colonial Chapel. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Odean Colonial Chapel with Ned Cooper officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. For those unable to attend, services will be recorded and posted to odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street, North Platte, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Odean Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
