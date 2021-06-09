I am sorry to read that Twila has passed away. It was always a nice time when you had a chat with Twila. My prayer is that you family members will be blessed by the memories you all have developed through your years of having Twila as that special family member, and the Lord will give you peace to know that he will now take care of her until you all come together once again.

Janean, Ted and Lynell Decker Friend June 8, 2021