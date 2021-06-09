Menu
Twila Jean Smith
Twila Jean Smith, 85, passed away June 7, 2021, at her home in Cozad. Twila was born April 23, 1936, in Lexington, to Chris and Katherine (Weiland) Heine. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington. Twila worked at Monroe Auto Equipment in Cozad for over 30 years. On May 27, 1991, she married the love of her life, Marvin Smith. Twila enjoyed crocheting, fishing, gambling, traveling, crafting, collecting dolls and family gatherings. She was a member of the American Lutheran Church in Cozad. Her book of life will be published in Heaven. Twila was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; brothers, Gilbert Heine and Chris Heine Jr.; son, Tony Roe; stepdaughter, Cindy Parsons; granddaughter, Stacey Roe; and son-in-law, Albert Ackerman. Survivors include her special friend, Rick Allen of Cozad; children, Cynthia Ackerman of Grand Island, Penny (Kent) Bartlett of Cozad, Lonnie (Kelly) Parsons of North Platte, Kathy Goos of Holdrege, Pam (Bill) Houchin of Riverdale and Mona (Rick) Myer of Phoenix; sister-in-law, Shirley Heine of Lexington; 15 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; and her dog, Suzy. Memorials are suggested to Cozad Fire and Rescue. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at the American Lutheran Church with Pastor Steve Berke officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, north of Lexington. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m., with family present 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, at Berryman Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jun
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jun
10
Service
10:00a.m.
American Lutheran Church
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Kim Callihan
Friend
June 10, 2021
I am sorry to read that Twila has passed away. It was always a nice time when you had a chat with Twila. My prayer is that you family members will be blessed by the memories you all have developed through your years of having Twila as that special family member, and the Lord will give you peace to know that he will now take care of her until you all come together once again.
Janean, Ted and Lynell Decker
Friend
June 8, 2021
S0 sorry to heat that Twila has passed. She was a wonderful lady to work with and know. She always had a smile and treated everyone with such kindness. She will be deeply missed in our community. Prayers for her family.
Glenda Bera
June 8, 2021
Very sad to see this, Twila was a great lady that loved deeply and knew how to live life to the fullest. Our deepest condolences during this heartbreaking time for her family. I know she will continue to watch over you all and was greeted in Heaven into the loving arms of family that went before.
Susie & Rocky Thornton
Friend
June 8, 2021
Mindy Heine
June 8, 2021

To Penny, Cyndi, Lonny, and all the family: May the Lord comfort you in the loss of your mom from our whole family. I have warm memories of Twila who accepted me into the Heine family. Condolences from the Bill Heine family-
Mindy Heine
June 8, 2021
I have been so blessed to have known Twila, and I hope her family can be blessed and know that I am thinking about all of them right now, Espicially Penny, Lacey, Cindy , And Michaela and Sebastian and family!
Sherry Kappes
Friend
June 8, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Twila always had a smile and kind words. I considered her a friend & will miss her.
Freddie Tickle
Friend
June 7, 2021
