Uriel Dean Eggers, 6 weeks old, of North Platte, passed away on June 20, 2021, at Children's Hospital in Omaha. He was born May 6, 2021, in North Platte, to Michael Eggers and Brittany Slack. Although Uriel has left us way too soon, he'll always be remembered as a very sweet, content baby that was instantly loved by everyone. His family loved his blue-grey eyes and golden hair. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Clara Negley; great-grandparents, Walker (Sharon) Kohl, Jenny E. Payne, Eddie Dean Johnston Sr. and Frank (Molly) Logan; uncle, Frank Eugene Kohl; great-uncle and aunt, Cecil (Shirley) Fifer; and cousin, James Kohl. Uriel is survived by his parents, Michael Eggers and Brittany Slack of North Platte; grandparents, Destiny (Ivan) Domingus-Martinez, Walter Tomlinson and Jimm (Cora) Fox, all of North Platte; brothers, John Eggers, Joseph Fox and Destin Barnhill, all of North Platte; great-grandparents, Bruce (Mary Ann) Eggers of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, Glenn Johnston of North Platte and Lucille Carland of North Platte; uncles, Logan Ray Johnston and Rene Hernandez Beltran Jr.; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and family friends. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at Harvest Christian Fellowship with Pastor Jeremy Reinke officiating. Cremation was chosen and inurnment will be at the Riverview Cemetery, near Sutherland. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
