Uriel Dean Eggers
2021 - 2021
BORN
2021
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
Uriel Dean Eggers, 6 weeks old, of North Platte, passed away on June 20, 2021, at Children's Hospital in Omaha. He was born May 6, 2021, in North Platte, to Michael Eggers and Brittany Slack. Although Uriel has left us way too soon, he'll always be remembered as a very sweet, content baby that was instantly loved by everyone. His family loved his blue-grey eyes and golden hair. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Clara Negley; great-grandparents, Walker (Sharon) Kohl, Jenny E. Payne, Eddie Dean Johnston Sr. and Frank (Molly) Logan; uncle, Frank Eugene Kohl; great-uncle and aunt, Cecil (Shirley) Fifer; and cousin, James Kohl. Uriel is survived by his parents, Michael Eggers and Brittany Slack of North Platte; grandparents, Destiny (Ivan) Domingus-Martinez, Walter Tomlinson and Jimm (Cora) Fox, all of North Platte; brothers, John Eggers, Joseph Fox and Destin Barnhill, all of North Platte; great-grandparents, Bruce (Mary Ann) Eggers of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, Glenn Johnston of North Platte and Lucille Carland of North Platte; uncles, Logan Ray Johnston and Rene Hernandez Beltran Jr.; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and family friends. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at Harvest Christian Fellowship with Pastor Jeremy Reinke officiating. Cremation was chosen and inurnment will be at the Riverview Cemetery, near Sutherland. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
11
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Harvest Christian Fellowship
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Blessed to have held you! You will be missed so very dearly
Diana Janssen
Friend
July 2, 2021
I´m so sorry for ur loss my son was 6wks old when he passed away July 1 2018 and nothing anyone can say will make the pain go away just know that ur not alone and my prayers go out to u and ur family
Aubrey
Other
June 26, 2021
Hey Michael and Brittany I'm so very sorry to hear about your little baby, I couldn't even imagine the pain you two are going through right now. I know this doesn't stop and heal the pain but hopefully it helps you keep your spirits up In moving forward to let you know that I'm saying a prayer for your family and keeping you in my thoughts, God bless you all...
Bradley Clark
Friend
June 25, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss Michael and Brittney. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers . I'm here for you guys if you need anything. R.I.P little angel . Love you guys, stay strong for each other.
Robin Foran
Friend
June 22, 2021
