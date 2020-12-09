Valarie K. "Val" Thompson, 71, of Kearney, passed away Dec. 6, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney. Val was born on Nov. 5, 1949, in Grand Island, to Cornelius E. and Delores A. (Prowett) Bohart. The family would move to Harlan, Iowa, where Val graduated from Harlan High School in 1967. Val attended Kearney State College and St. Francis School of Nursing. She married LaVerne "Tom" Thompson on March 14, 1970, in Harlan. Val accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior in 1975. Tom and Val settled in North Platte where they raised their family. They were members of Valley Christian Church where she served in youth ministries, choir and drama. This is where her heart for the ministry of youth grew. Val worked in the medical field as an office manager for over 25 years. She retired in 2011 and moved to Kearney to be closer to her family. Val was an active member of New Life Church in Kearney. She devoted her life to mentoring and teaching through youth groups, Royal Family Kids Camp and various international student ministries. She enjoyed reading, golfing, baking, traveling, music and attending her grandchildren's events and activities. Val's faith and family were the most important things in her life. If you knew her, you were family. Her prayer for you would be that you know your value in Christ and continue to seek His purpose for your life until we meet Him face to face. Val was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving relatives include her husband, Tom of Kearney; daughter, Lynette (Nathan) Hepner of Kearney; son, Jeff (Angie) Thompson of Marion, Indiana; brothers, Jim (Pat) Bohart of Gilbert, Arizona, Frank (Debbie) Bohart of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and Jerry Bohart of St. Regis, Montana; sister, Mary (Jerry) Nastase of Omaha; grandchildren, Tyler and Hannah Hepner and Alyssa and Amaya Thompson; and several other extended family and friends. Memorials are suggested to Royal Family Kids Camp. Online condolences may be shared at hlmkfuneral.com
. Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at New Life Church in Kearney with Pastor Roger Wendt officiating. A private family burial will be later at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation with family will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 9, 2020.