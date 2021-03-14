Verdena Knott Verdena Knott, 73, of North Platte died March 12, 2021, at Swedish Hospital in Denver. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 19, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with the Rev. Clint Walker officiating. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from noon-7 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Doug and Family, My thoughts and Prayers are with you at this difficult time. God Bless.
G. Keith Richardson
Friend
March 25, 2021
Doug and family, We can’t be at the funeral tomorrow because of a hospital procedure at the same time. Just know that we are thinking of you all and remembering Verdena for the special person she was. Love you all. Spike and Cindy Haddock
Spike Haddock
Family
March 18, 2021
So, So sorry to hear of your loss Doug. Keeping your family in thoughts and prayers
Gary Songster
Friend
March 18, 2021
Don and Jody, extending our greatest sympathy to all of you.
Don Isabell
March 17, 2021
Verdena's smile and laugh always brightened the room. I loved to just sit and visit with her. From my early childhood to the present she was always someone I looked up to. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed. My condolences to Doug, their children and grandchildren. To Pat and Danny we are so sorry for your loss. We love you all.
Glenda Applegart Bera
Family
March 17, 2021
So deeply saddened for the loss of our beautiful and loving Verdena. You will be so missed by us all. Your cousin Sue Gies
Sue Gies
Family
March 16, 2021
You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Karol Smith
March 16, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the family. May God surround you with comfort and peace. May you cherish the memories and that they bring a smile to your heart.
Diana Nielson Brueggeman
Friend
March 16, 2021
Our prayers are with you Doug and the family
Robert and Alice Mcmurtry
March 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Verdena will be missed.
Joeen Blake
Friend
March 16, 2021
Rick Freeze and family
March 16, 2021
You were like my second mom when I was growing up. Such a amazing person with a good heart. Such a good mother and friend. Thank you Verdena. RIP.
Rick Freeze
Friend
March 16, 2021
Sad to hear about Verdena’s passing
Kay Snyder
March 16, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
marilyn furse
March 15, 2021
Dana and Ricci Foster
March 15, 2021
Verdena, you will surely be missed. I think you were an amazing lady. I'm glad I had the chance to know you.
Jonelle Grant
March 14, 2021
We will always remember her warm happy smile . And all our walks and talks, vacation of happy times together. She will be missed, and always our hearts.