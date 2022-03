Verlon Ray VanNatta Verlon Ray VanNatta, 77, of Maywood, died June 7, 2021, at his home. He was born April 26, 1944, in Curtis, to Gerald and Bertha (Effebeck) VanNatta. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at St. John Lutheran Church, Curtis, with Pastor David Keating officiating. Burial will follow the service at 2 p.m. at the North Platte Cemetery. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2021.