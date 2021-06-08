Sponsored by Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte.
I am so sorry for your loss Brenda. He will be sorely missed!
Susan King
Friend
June 15, 2021
I graduated from Hershey HS in 1970, Verlyn played the trombone in band and I later did the same. His brother Larry was a classmate. I remember going out to their farm to ice skate on a frozen pond. Verlyn has returned home to the celestial music.
Robert Garza
Friend
June 13, 2021
Brenda so sorry for your loss good memories will help get you thru
Nyhlia Kempke
Acquaintance
June 12, 2021
So very sorry to hear this. Our hearts go out to you.
Chris and Tom Williams
Friend
June 12, 2021
Brenda & family: Wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead & loving memories to forever hold in your hearts. God Bless, Bob & Deb Freesen
Bob & Deb Freesen
Friend
June 11, 2021
I’ve spent hundreds of hours with Verlyn and Brenda in the Recording Studio. Verlyn’s Spirit was Always Upbeat ! We all talked, laughed and enjoyed hundreds of lunches together, but most of all, we all made Music. Verlyn’s Spirit is Everlasting !!! Love, Robert & Patsy De La Garza
Robert & Patsy De La Garza
Friend
June 11, 2021
So Sorry for your loss prayers to the families.
marc krueger
Friend
June 11, 2021
My deepest sympathy for to the entire family your loss
Laura Davis
Friend
June 11, 2021
Brenda, family and friends, we are so sorry for your great loss. Sending prayers to all who knew and loved him He will be greatly missed. Remembering Verlyn as a high school friend and a co worker . Gods grace and peace be with you all.. ❤
Jim and Marilyn Harvey
Friend
June 10, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. My heartfelt thoughts are with you all.
Linda Brown
June 10, 2021
We are so sorry to hear that Verlyn has passed, may he Rest In Peace! Our prayers are w/Brenda & his family & friends as we grieve this loss! We were blessed to call Verlyn our friend! Dan & Jan Steele
Jan Steele
Friend
June 9, 2021
Brenda & Family, Please know our love & prayers are with you in your loss. We were so very sorry to hear about Verlyn. May God Bless each of you & give your aching hearts comfort. We Love you.
Leo & Judy Dailey
Friend
June 8, 2021
I will miss my marble playing partner who sometimes shared His imported Dad's Cookies and Tim Hortons coffee with me but we always shared our favourite treet of Popcorn. Your outlook on life has been so inspirational for me and others who have met you, words can not describe your humble sense of love and humour you have left with us. LOL. Never to be Forgotten My Friend Verlyn.
Gord and pat Unger
Friend
June 8, 2021
Verlyn you were such a great friend that taught us so much we will never forget you Our hearts go out to you Brenda God has another great angle waching over us
Gordy and Pat Unger
Friend
June 8, 2021
Brenda please know you are in our thought and in our hearts
Regan & Char Swedeen
Friend
June 8, 2021
My heart goes out to you Brinda, another wonderful person has gone to Heaven, I know exactly what your going through, try to stay strong, God helps me everyday,take care, call when you can and love you.
Joyce Kelly
Friend
June 8, 2021
Brenda,
We are sorry to hear of your loss. May Verlyn rest in peace.