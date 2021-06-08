I will miss my marble playing partner who sometimes shared His imported Dad's Cookies and Tim Hortons coffee with me but we always shared our favourite treet of Popcorn. Your outlook on life has been so inspirational for me and others who have met you, words can not describe your humble sense of love and humour you have left with us. LOL. Never to be Forgotten My Friend Verlyn.

Gord and pat Unger Friend June 8, 2021