Verlyn L. Cohn, 73, of North Platte, passed away on June 5, 2021, in Denver. He was born on May 29, 1948, in North Platte, to Wilbur "Shorty" and Mary Jane (Stearns) Cohn of North Platte. He grew up on a farm near Hershey and attended Hershey High School, graduating with the class of 1966. On March 26, 1968, he entered the United States Army, serving in Vietnam and was honorably discharged on Feb. 26, 1970. Verlyn worked as a conductor for the Union Pacific Railroad for 29 years. On Sept. 28, 1991, Verlyn was united in marriage to Brenda Kramer at the First United Methodist Church. He loved traveling, camping, driving his motor home, fishing, playing cards and marbles, listening to Brenda perform music, dancing and, most of all, spending time with family and friends. Verlyn was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur "Shorty"; and service dog, Winston. Verlyn is survived by his wife of 29 years, Brenda; daughter, Wendi of Lincoln; son, Brandon (Staci) of Lincoln; daughter, Alicia of Lenexa, Kansas; mother, Mary Jane of North Platte; brothers, Dennis of Topeka, Kansas, Larry (Shirley) of North Platte and Dannie of Divide, Colorado; sister, Kathy (Steve) Mentzer of North Platte; special friends, Jim Hahn of Omaha and Camille (Steve) Peterson of Longmont, Colorado; grandsons, Camden and Carter Cohn; granddaughters, Brittini and Tiffini; great-grandchildren, Alivia, Dawson, Zoey and Haleigh; numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to Craig Rehabilitation Hospital, 3425 S. Clarkson St. Englewood, CO 80113 or the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, 121 N. Dewey St. #112, North Platte, NE 69101. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Delp officiating. There will be a book signing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. The service will be livestreamed via the Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 9, 2021.