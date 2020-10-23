Verna Cecilia Kellogg, 95, of North Platte, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Oct. 21, 2020. Verna was born Jan. 31, 1925, to John and Mary Goonan in Greeley. She attended Sacred Heart School in Greeley for 12 years, graduating from high school in 1943 as valedictorian of her class. She then accepted a secretarial position with the U.S. federal government at the Grand Island Air Force Base. In June of 1946, her work transferred her to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, where she was secretary to the chief executive officer of the Flight Test Division. This position involved recording by shorthand and transcribing many top-secret meetings of a highly technical and newsworthy nature. During these years, Verna had the opportunity to work with many interesting and highly honored military personnel, including Capts. Chuck Yeager and Glen Edwards. Capt. Yeager made the historic flight of breaking the sound barrier in an X-1 research rocket plane at Muroc Air Force Base, California. Capt. Edwards, a test pilot, was killed in the crash of a new, experimental aircraft, "The Flying Wing", at Muroc Air Force Base. The base was later renamed Edwards Air Force Base in his honor. Both captains were friends of Verna's, having a working relationship on a daily basis. Verna was proud of the years she worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. In 1949, Verna resigned her position to return to her hometown of Grand Island and accepted a position as secretary to the commanding officer at Kearney Air Force Base until it closed. She then transferred to Bergstrom Air Force Base in Austin, Texas, where she held a temporary position as secretary to the base adjutant. After a few months, she returned home and became reacquainted with longtime friend, Don Kellogg, and they had a whirlwind courtship of three months. They married at St. Mary Cathedral in Grand Island on Nov. 26, 1949. The couple moved to North Platte in 1953 with their three young children and later welcomed five more children. Verna was a stay-at-home mother and homemaker for the following 11 years. She went back to work for the U.S. federal government in 1964, working in the newly built Federal Building in North Platte. She worked for the General Services Administration for 12 years then transferred to the IRS for another 12 years. Verna retired in 1988 having completed 30 years with the federal government. Verna had a strong Catholic faith. She was an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church for over 30 years, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton for 15 years and was currently a member of Holy Spirit. Don and Verna's faith also guided their four boys and four girls to complete 12 years of education at St. Patrick Catholic School. A Catholic education for their children was most important to Verna and Don. Over the years, Verna was secretary for St. Patrick's Boy Scout Troup, assistant leader for the Blue Birds Club, a member of the Altar Society, St. Patrick's School Board as well as the Eagles and Elks Clubs. Verna belonged to several bridge clubs and she and Don belonged to a poker club with their longtime friends for over 60 years. For the past several years, her favorite pastime was attending dances at the Senior Center, Eagles and Elks, sometimes dancing two or three times a week. Verna's children and their families were always an important part of her life. She looked forward to the many family get-together occasions to celebrate birthdays, weddings, holidays and family reunions. She and Don were devoted parents who took pride in their eight children, at one point having six children ages 7 and under. Verna was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who had a passion for her faith and dancing and lived life to the fullest. Verna was preceded in death by her husband, Don; daughter, Julie Buehler; parents, John and Mary Goonan; infant brother, William; sister, Mary Ellen and husband, Holly "Jack" Donohue; brother-in-law, Charles and wife, Jean, Gallagher; and son-in-law, Duane Beck. Survivors include her seven children, Nancy (Rick) Bodenhamer of Hershey, Janet Beck of Omaha, John (Rhonda) Kellogg of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Tom (Bev) Kellogg of Omaha, Sally (Jim) McMurtry of North Platte, Patrick Kellogg (Patty Martin) of Grand Island and Dennis (Jennifer) Kellogg of Lincoln; son-in-law, Neil Buehler of Belmont, Michigan; her special friend, Leon Sullivan of North Platte; 31 grandchildren; 66 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; as well as other family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment Fund or Women's Resource Center. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore and from 6-7 p.m., with family greeting friends, Sunday, Oct. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. For those unable to attend, mass will be livestreamed on YouTube at Holy Spirit Catholic Church North Platte or posted to Verna's website. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 23, 2020.