Vicki Lee Calhoun, 55, of North Platte, passed away Dec. 8, 2020, at Great Plains Health. Vicki was born on June 21, 1965, in Omaha, to William and Janet (Moore) Faber. Vicki grew up in Gibbon, graduating from Gibbon High School in 1983, and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She worked as a nanny in Connecticut, before returning to North Platte, where she earned a degree as a medical lab tech from Mid-Plains Community College. Vicki married John Calhoun in 2003 in Las Vegas. She worked beside John at the RV Park in North Platte. She was an animal lover and TV buff, who enjoyed crossword puzzles, her solitude and spending time with her dog, Lexie. She was an avid NASCAR, Dallas Cowboys and Husker fan. John and Vicki enjoyed traveling, west coast to east coast in their RV. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Jan; father-in-law, Jerry Calhoun; and her beloved dog, Lexie. Survivors include her spouse, John, of North Platte; brother, Steve; nephew, CinJin; mother-in-law, Betty Calhoun; brothers-in-law, Jay (Jill) Calhoun and Joel (Patty) Calhoun; sister-in-law, Cynthia Brian; and numerous other family members and friends. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Services will be at a later date. Book signing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with family receiving friends from 5-8 p.m., Monday, Dec. 14, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements. There will be another book signing 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Buffalo Chipz, 1029 Court St., Gibbon, NE.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 10, 2020.