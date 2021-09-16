Victor Paul Lockard Victor Paul Lockard, 64, of North Platte, died Sept. 14, 2021, at his home. Cremation was chosen and private family services will be at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Daniel Shultz
Work
October 4, 2021
Sorry for his Family´s loss. One of the best guys. He always made me smile.
Susan Crewdson
Other
September 26, 2021
Sorry to hear about Victor’s passing. Peace & comfort to all the family. A friend Dave Munoz
Dave Munoz
Friend
September 22, 2021
We enjoyed having Vic as a neighbor when he lived on Short Street. Prayers of comfort for his family.
Joe & Mary Wright
September 22, 2021
Well miss hearing him say, huba huba. Which was our meeting place after work sometimes. Prayers for his family.
Ruben Diaz
Friend
September 21, 2021
known Vic since HS very funny guy worked on UPRR together also great times thoughts and prayers
Damon Uebel
Work
September 18, 2021
God bless you Emma and Wendy!
Dr. Denise Haws
Friend
September 17, 2021
VIC WAS A GOOD MAN AN FRIEND TO ALLHE WILL BE MISSED.SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS.
JOHNNY NAVARRETE
Work
September 17, 2021
Rest in peace Vic.
Andy Gilmore
September 17, 2021
Will miss our conversations across the fence, in the front yard, or driving by. Imagine Annie was waiting for you at the Rainbow Bridge!! Gods Speed and rest in peace.
Tom Englehart
Neighbor
September 16, 2021
I will miss seeing your smiling face at our family gatherings. Rest in peace my friend.
SHARON KEITH
September 16, 2021
RIP Vic. You were a kind man with a great sense of humor. I’ll always remember you as one of the good guys.
Sandra Dillon
Friend
September 16, 2021
So sorry, Vic was my engineer when I started engineering, he didn’t know who I was but, said sure when I asked to run with him, as long as I bought the first round, we became close friends over the years,, we will miss him
Bob Kekahbah
Friend
September 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss. With deepest sympathy. Prayers to family members.
Roseanne Floyd
Friend
September 16, 2021
Vic, your were a prince of a man, and a great brother-in-law, RIP Brother. Love, Shirley Anne
Shirley Mitchell-Tuenge
Family
September 16, 2021
May he R.I. P. Sending hugs and prayers to his family. So sorry for your loss.