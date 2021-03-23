Virgil Lee Rodgers, 90, of North Platte, died March 20, 2021, at Great Plains Health. Virgil was born in North Platte on Jan. 11, 1931, to James and Elizabeth (Easton) Rodgers. He graduated from North Platte High School in 1948 and then hired on with the Union Pacific Railroad, working as a fireman/oiler. He then became a machinist until retiring in 1993. Virgil was active with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers No. LL180, the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission and the North Platte Central Labor Council. While employed with the railroad, Virgil enlisted in the Nebraska Army National Guard and proudly served for over 20 years until retiring in 1972. He worked as a communications chief and earned the rank of master sergeant before being commissioned as an officer, earning the rank of captain. On July 1, 1955, Virgil married Marcia Gideon in North Platte, where they lived and raised two sons, Reid and Rod. On May 18, 1992, Virgil wed Martha Chandler and they made their home in Sutherland. Virgil eventually returned to North Platte after Martha died in 2008. Virgil was a member of Platte Valley Lodge No. 32 AF&AM and the Sutherland United Methodist Church. He enjoyed bowling and fishing and loved his family, even when the boys were teenagers and would aggravate him to the point that he would grab his heart and imitate Fred Sanford saying, "I'm comin' to join you, Elizabeth!" Now he's gone to join his mom, Elizabeth. Virgil was preceded in death by his wife, Martha; parents, James and Elizabeth; brothers, Chet, Elwood, Clarence and Dale Rodgers; sisters, Gladys Gerle, Esther Johnson and Donna Oliver; brother-in-law, Glenn Buss; stepdaughter, Judy Chandler; and step-grandson, Chase Chandler. He is survived by his sons, Reid (Sandra) Rodgers of North Platte and Rodney (Karen) Rodgers of Omaha; stepchildren, Larry (Sherry) Chandler of Brule, Mike (Anita) Chandler of Paxton and Susie (Harry) Branting of North Platte; grandchildren, Sarah and Hannah Rodgers; step-grandchildren, Kelle (Ryan) Sherpy, Nick (Abby) Branting, Codi (Dale) O'Brien, Rylie (Jordyn) Chandler, Todd (Julie) Chandler, Shannon Chandler, Travis Chandler, and Jeremy (Amy) Chandler; step-great-grandchildren, Rylie and Aria Sherpy, Kennedy Kelly, Annika and Lukas Branting, Brandi, Allie and Jaclyn O'Brien, Lawrence and Emelia Chandler, Tyler and Tessa Walker, Jaden Snyder and Parker Chandler; brother-in-law, Duane (Dotsie) Buss of Paxton; and many other family members. Memorials are suggested to North Platte Shrine Children's Transportation Fund. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Funeral service with Masonic Rites will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 26, at the Sutherland Methodist Church with Pastor Mark Baldwin officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Services will be recorded and posted to odeanchapel.com
. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2021.