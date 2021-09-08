Virginia Stevens, 99, passed away Aug. 30, 2021, in Englewood, Colorado. Virginia was born Feb. 4, 1922, to George and Sadie (Hall) Smith in Lamar. She joined her older sister, Lillian, and within 2 years welcomed her sister, Dorothy. This sisterhood flourished throughout each of their lives. As a girl, Virginia enjoyed many days spent with her Grandmother Smith in Lamar, learning sewing and crocheting. During her elementary school years, she walked to a country school near her home with her sisters. Her high school years were spent attending school in Curtis. She graduated from the Curtis School of Technical Agriculture. She attended college for two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, living in Love Hall at the School of Home Economics. She met her future husband, Harold Stevens, after a 4-H meeting at the university. She graduated from the University of Nebraska-Kearney with a degree in home economics and a minor in art. Harold and Virginia began their lives together living in Sargent where both taught school. They moved to Lexington when Harold became the Dawson County extension agent. Harold and Virginia welcomed two children to their family: Georgia of Lincoln and Jim of Greenwood Village, Colorado. Harold and Virginia celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in their longtime home in Lexington in 2003 before Harold passed away later that year. During her time in Lexington, Virginia was active in Art Club, Women's Club, Garden Club, Eastern Star, Extension Club and the Methodist Church. She taught in the Lexington Public Schools following her graduation. She won numerous clothing construction contests at the Nebraska State Fair and the General Federation of Women. Her artwork included oil, acrylic, watercolor and sculpture, with recognition from her local and state art councils. Following the death of her husband, Virginia lived near her daughter, Georgia, in Lincoln for a few years. As her health demanded, she moved to the Denver area to be near her son, Jim, and his family. Memorials are suggested to the University of Nebraska Foundation, Harold and Virginia Stevens Endowment Fund, which provides scholarships to Dawson County 4-H members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; and her sisters, Lillian Kuhlman and Dorothy Weiss. Virginia is remembered fondly by many including her daughter, Georgia and grandson, Michael (Naomi) and granddaughter Stephanie Neruda; son Jim (Linda) and grandsons, Perry and Quinn (Roxanne) Stevens; great-grandchildren, Maya, Leila and Nina Neruda and Isis, Ambrose and Xyla Stevens.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 8, 2021.