Vivian Illene "Bee" Hansen, 72, of North Platte, passed away Nov. 3, 2020, at her home. Bee was born on March 29, 1948, in Arnold to Frank and Winnie (Hughes) Cassell. Bee graduated from Stapleton High School. On Aug. 7, 1966, she married Marvin A. Hansen in Stapleton. The couple moved to Moorefield and worked for Kenny and Wilma White. In 1971 they moved to North Platte for Marvin to attend the vo-tech college. They moved to Oberlin, Kansas, where they owned and operated Hansen's Plumbing and Heating for over 40 years. After retirement, they moved back to North Platte to be closer to their family. Bee was a member of the Messiah Lutheran Church. She spent a number of years sending quilts that she made overseas, as a part of the church group. She loved working in her yard and spending time with her grandchildren. Everyone that knew her was convinced they were the most important person in her life. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Bill Cassell; sister-in-law, Ella Lenz; brothers-in-law, Judd Lenz, Harley and Thorval Hansen; and a nephew, Jim Bob Cassell. Survivors include her sons, Mark (Cammie) Hansen of Castle Rock, Colorado, and Michael (Nancy) Hansen of North Platte; grandchildren, Kaycie (David) Naglowsky of Castle Rock, Sydnee Hansen of North Platte, Alex (Charity) Hansen, nomads, Max Hansen of Kearney, Britlyn Hansen and Brandon (Roxy) Kailey, all of Castle Rock and Cody Wright and Cole Wright, both of North Platte; great-grandchild, Aerick Naglowsky; sisters, Kathy Hansen of Moorefield and Janey Jacobson of Wolbach; sisters-in-law, Velda Cassell of Stapleton, Artis Hansen of Brady and Norma Lee Hansen of Superior; numerous nieces, nephews; and special friend, Larry Sheets of North Platte. Memorials are suggested to Deborah's Legacy and online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Pastor Job Vigil officiating. Burial will follow at McCain Cemetery. The services will be livestreamed on Adams & Swanson Facebook page. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 4, 2020.