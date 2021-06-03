Wade Jonathan Ladely, 46, of Bridgeport, passed away May 28, 2021, at his home. Wade Jonathan Ladely was born in Ord to David and Patricia (Sokol) Ladely. Wade graduated from Lexington High School in 1992, and then went to tech school in North Platte, receiving a degree in auto body repair. After graduation Wade started his lifelong trucking career and moving to Bridgeport in 1995, working for Bob Sterkel. He then started his own business, Ladely Trucking, hauling livestock coast to coast. His business resulted in many lifelong friendships all over the country. Wade's hobbies included hunting, fishing and traveling, even if it wasn't in the truck. He developed a passion for buying, selling and restoring trucks. He also enjoyed the ranching lifestyle, building his own cattle operation. Wade took pride in his community, becoming a Shriner, investing in several causes and always lending a hand. He lacked the ability to say no, especially to kids or anyone in need. Wade was preceded in death by his grandparents, Glen and Martha Ladely and Arnold and Blanche Sokol; aunts, Sharon Hartman and Tink Ladely; and his stepdad, Ron Soenksen. Wade is survived by his fiancée, Colynn Beaver of Bridgeport; mother, Pat Soenksen of Pierce; father, Dave Ladely of North Platte; sisters, Amy (C.L.) Bellew and Kristi Ladely of Sioux City; brother, Wyatt (Stephanie) Ladely of Valentine; nephew, Kyle Bellew and niece, Audrey Bellew, both of North Platte; and numerous extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at bridgmanfuneralhome.com
. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 3, at the Prairie Winds Community Center in Bridgeport with Pastor Rick Reisig officiating. Interment will follow at Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery, Bridgeport. There will be no visitation. Bridgman Funeral Home, Bridgeport, is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 3, 2021.