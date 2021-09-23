Wallace W. "Wally" Welch, 76, of North Platte, passed away on Sept. 19, 2021, at Great Plains. Wally was born on Nov. 17, 1944, to Francis "Tude" and Carol (Englebrect) Welch in North Platte. Wally grew up in Keystone. He graduated from Ogallala High School in 1962. He joined the Navy and served his country from 1963-66. Wally was married to Ardie McCloud in 1968. To this union, three children were born, Michael, Steve and Christina. Wally and Ardie divorced in 1993. In 1994, Wally met his lifelong companion, Carrie Clang. He was a member of the Nebraska Antique Tractor Association. He enjoyed going to the lake, fishing, boating and camping. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis "Tude" and Carol Welch; and uncle, Wally Welch. Wally is survived by Carrie Clang of North Platte; his children, Michael Welch of Chesapeake, Virginia, Steve (Delores) Welch of Paradise, Texas, and Christina Welch of North Platte; grandchildren, Krystina Davis of Paradise, Matthew (Ingrid Peterson) Welch of North Platte, Gina Wright and family, April (John) Perkins and family of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Gary (Tracy Mullen) Clang Jr. and family of North Platte and Josh (Jessica Kimberlin) Hupfer and family of North Platte; sister, Fran (Kevin) Anstine of Hordville; and many other family members. Memorials are suggested to the North Platte Honor Guard. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeremy Rinke officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with military honors. The service will be livestreamed on the Adams & Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page. Book signing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 23, 2021.