Wayne Victor Dickenson, 86, of North Platte, passed away Dec. 3, 2020, at Great Plains Health. He was born on Oct. 20, 1934, in Dalton to William James and Julia Elizabeth (Wilson) Dickenson. He attended schools in Bridgeport, Alliance, Chadron, Mountain Home, Idaho, and Portland, Oregon. The family moved to North Platte in 1945 and he graduated from North Platte High School in 1952. Wayne was a machinist's helper for the Union Pacific Railroad in the Round House from 1952-55. He was a member of the United States Army from 1955-58. Wayne did a tour in Orleans, France, as crew chief for the medical air evac team. After the Army, he spent seven years driving a semi for a local trucking company in North Platte. Wayne was united in marriage to Gwen Howitt from Chappell on June 26, 1960. In 1965, he was hired as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, where he remained until his retirement in October 1992. Wayne and Gwen lived in North Platte all of their married lives. His hobbies included golfing, fishing, yard work, short vacation trips and playing cards. He loved the first day of pheasant hunting season and walking the field with his brother, Bob. The family loved camping and fishing and teaching his grandkids how to fish. They camped during bicentennial celebrations in Washington D.C. and in Idaho. Wayne took many classes at Mid-Plains for auto body and enjoyed old cars. Wayne was a member of NALC and the First United Methodist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother; two sisters; and grandson, Tucker Jenkins. Wayne is survived by his wife; daughter, Marcy Jenkins; son, David of North Platte; granddaughter, Kaylee Jenkins; brother-in-law, Dr. Doyle Howitt of Kearney; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Services will be at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2020.