Wendell C. Shamplo, 93, of North Platte, a good and faithful servant, was called home to heaven on Aug. 13, 2020, at Emerald Care Center in Cozad. Wendell was born to Clifford and Viva (Laser) Shamplo on Oct. 19, 1926, in Prattville, Michigan. He entered the United States Army at age 18 and was honorably discharged on Dec. 4, 1946. On July 2, 1949, Wendell was united in marriage to Theresa M. Toner. To this union two sons and one daughter were born: Michael, James Dean and Wendellynn. In 1955, they moved to Cypress, California, where he worked as a machinist for Armco Steel and retired in 1979. He was an active Deacon at First Baptist Church of Cypress and later Emanuel Baptist. Moving to North Platte in 1996, he joined Calvary Baptist Church where he was active in many areas and especially enjoyed being the Sunday school director and soundman for church services. For many years he volunteered at the Salvation Army and was involved as a mentor with children for several years. He loved working in his garage on many projects and playing Canasta with family. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dean; sister-in-law, Effie Shamplo; sister, Margaret Bonner; brothers-in-law, Robert Bonner and John Mullaly; and sister-in-law, Mariam Shamplo. Wendell is survived by his wife, Theresa; sons, Michael of North Platte and James of Anaheim, California; daughter, Wende (Patrick) Bailey of North Platte; granddaughter, Elizabeth (Justin) Buhlke of North Platte; grandson, Sean (Sage) Bailey of Bellevue; great-grandson, Greyson Buhlke of North Platte; sisters, Beverly Mullaly of Hudson, Michigan and Joyce (Bob) Shannon of Pittsford, Michigan; and brother, James Shamplo of Hillsdale, Michigan; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to Calvary Baptist Church, North Platte, or the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor Dave Logsdon officiating. Burial of ashes will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with full military honors provided by the United States Army and the North Platte Veterans Honor Guard. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 5, 2021.