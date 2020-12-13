Wesley LaVerne Dreher, 86, passed away Dec. 10, 2020, in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. He was born on July 20, 1934, in Elwood, to Orin and Rebecca Mae (Corder) Dreher. He graduated from Elwood High School in 1953 and attended Kearney State Teachers College. In college, he succeeded in many sports and met Mary Lee Weir. They were married June 6, 1955, and lived in Paxton until 1956, when they moved to Ogallala. Wes and Mary had three children in Ogallala, Mark (1956), Kent (1959) and Deborah (1962). While in Ogallala, Wes worked for OEMI in quality control. In July 1967, Wes and his family moved to Westminster, Colorado, where he worked for Sundstrand Aviation. Later he transferred to Sundstrand Fluid and Handling in Arvada, Colorado, where he retired in 2000. His wife, Mary, passed in November 2003. Wes later met Alice Joan Schubert and they were married on Feb. 21, 2005. The two of them immensely enjoyed traveling together and RVing. Wes is survived by his wife, Jo; children, Mark, Kent and Deborah; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Wes' passion for family, woodworking, camping, hunting and sports lives on in his surviving family members. His gentle and humble spirit is a great reminder as to what is truly important in life. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. MT Thursday, Dec. 17, at Aspen Mortuary, Arvada Chapel in Arvada. Burial will take place at noon MT Friday, Dec. 18, at the Paxton Cemetery in Paxton. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral service will be restricted. The graveside service will be open to all and will follow all current health directives regarding COVID-19. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those unable to attend. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 13, 2020.