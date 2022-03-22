Wesley Don William Klemke, 86, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on March 2, 2022. Wesley was the son of Herman and Mabel Klemke and was born in Dodge, Nebraska, on June 24, 1935. After graduation, he served in the Army for two years at the end of the Korean War. He was a proud American Legion and 40-8 member and supported veterans throughout his life. He raised his family which he loved dearly in North Platte and always referred to North Platte as home. For more than 40 years, he enjoyed working as a produce manager. He never met a stranger and loved to visit with all his customers. After living in Oklahoma for a few years, he moved to Fort Worth in 2006 to be closer to his children and grandchildren. Wesley was married to Lena Neubert on July 17, 1968, and was very proud to say they had been married for more than 50 years. They lived a love story and were often seen holding hands. You can't think of one without thinking of the other. Wesley was preceded in death by his father, Herman; mother, Mabel; brother, Gerald Klemke; son, David Klemke and daughter, Deniar Barfoot. He was survived by his wife, Lena Klemke; his four children, DaLynna Larsen of Spokane, Washington, DaLesa Killion of Anita, Iowa, Sandee and husband David Williams of Fort Worth and Clyde and wife Jennifer Klemke of Springtown, Texas; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name to the American Legion Post No. 163, P.O. Box 664, North Platte, NE 69103. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. A celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m. at the Moose Lodge in North Platte.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 22, 2022.